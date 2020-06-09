Tech NewsAppsTech GiantsGoogleHow to?
Google Chrome will help you better remember your personal data, how?

By Brian Adam
Google Chrome has a large number of options that facilitate the most cumbersome tasks, especially in those moments in which endless lists appear on the screen that we must complete with name, surname, address, postal code, telephone, etc. This is where the browser plays a crucial role and can help us out.

Chrome is one of those that, thanks to the fact that we can use it linked to our Gmail account, stores all the personal data that we are going to need within those forms to fill them in automatically. Without typing a single full word. Now, although this function is already available and many use it daily, Google believes that they can still fine-tune it a little more.

New auto-complete bar

Those from Mountain View have come to that conclusion, who believe that they can add even better functions to make this data autocomplete more precise and, for that reason in the next updates it will include a renewed system that will allow us to have greater control over what we do. Right now, when we choose some of the already saved profiles, it automatically completes them without letting us change anything. And that is going to end.

As you can see on the screens that you have right here below, on the left you have one of the current system that we enjoy in Chrome while the following two show how Google is developing the changes. The idea is not only to have more view of the personal data groups that we can use, but in case of choosing one, it is possible to further refine which fields we want to use and which ones we do not. For example, if you change any data such as the phone, update it quickly or choose not to fill it in or to do so only in that case.

New Chrome auto-fill bar. 9to5Google

This new autocomplete bar that you can see on the keyboard on the central screen, It not only affects the personal data that we referred to before, but also the stored debit and credit cards in our Google account, for when we want to pay in any online establishment. To say that all these changes will come with version 85 that those of Mountain View are already preparing for the coming weeks.

It must be recognized that All these functions greatly facilitate our day to day when we browse the internet. but it is scary to think that all that information is permanently stored in the cloud, ready for us to use, so we will have to continue to trust that no one uses it for what it shouldn’t. Even as statistical data … right?

