Google Chrome will force you to pay using your fingerprint or face

If you are one of those who usually buy on the internet, on websites that do not store your payment details, the possibility that Chrome memorizes your cards is not bad, because you avoid having to go find the original plastic to write each number one by one, so that the whole process is completed in a much more agile and effective way.

Now, today you have a problem that we could consider serious because does not offer a way to verify that we are using the browser, either on a PC, a Mac, a mobile with iOS or Android. As of today, the only obstacle to entering the details of a card on a website to pay is that the CVC requests us, the three digits that appear on the back. Does it seem enough? No, that’s why those in Mountain View are working on adding an extra layer of security to prevent some thieves take advantage of those advantages.

Biometric confirmation

The solution that they have devised from Google is not new and is included in a good part of the payment platforms that we have available on mobile, from Apple’s own to Samsung’s and many others that, when we want to pay, they ask us to identify ourselves and confirm that it is us. And nothing better than, at least on mobile platforms, resorting to the biometric sensors that we have installed in our pockets and which can be, either our fingerprints or our face, which are irreplaceable elements that are very difficult to hack friends of other people’s property.

Options to activate biometric verification.

These new functions are in development, with a view to a future update of the browser and it must be said that, of all the alternatives that Google had on the table, They have chosen to use the same locking system that we have on the phone. In this way, a new routine is not created below the main one of the mobile, but the same fingerprint, or face, is used to confirm that we are the ones who are going to use a selected card.

In the menu that you have above, you can check this end in which the phone asks us to activate (if we want) that extra layer of security when choosing one of the bank cards that we have stored in our Google account. Something that will come in handy to avoid more serious problems.