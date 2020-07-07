Tech NewsAppsCybersecurityTech GiantsGoogle
Updated:

Google Chrome will force you to pay using your fingerprint or face

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

How to?Brian Adam -

Best place for WiFi router at home: where to place the router to improve coverage and internet speed

Wi-Fi networks have become essential parts of our daily routine technology. We use them constantly with our mobile devices and our...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

This monstrous black hole "eats" the equivalent of the mass of our Sun every day

A supermassive black hole 34 billion times the mass of the Sun, according to a new study published in...
Read more
Shopping GuideBrian Adam -

Xiaomi Mi Band 5, what changes from Mi Band 4? What is the release date?

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 was officially announced in June 2020 and is about to arrive in Europe. It is...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

The brutal attacker of New Zealand mosques will be hanged on August 24

Christ Church: The Australian attacker who indiscriminately shot dead 50 worshipers at two mosques in New Zealand will be...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam -

About the Spanish drug that, they say, has an antiviral activity 2,800 times greater than remdesivir": what we know...

The Spanish pharmacist PharmaMar today presented the results of some studies in vitro on the efficacy of plitidepsin against...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to remove from Google Photos the ‘memes’ you have stored in the cloud

The problem with Google Photos is that when you upload the images and videos that come to WhatsApp chats,...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

If you are one of those who usually buy on the internet, on websites that do not store your payment details, the possibility that Chrome memorizes your cards is not bad, because you avoid having to go find the original plastic to write each number one by one, so that the whole process is completed in a much more agile and effective way.

Now, today you have a problem that we could consider serious because does not offer a way to verify that we are using the browser, either on a PC, a Mac, a mobile with iOS or Android. As of today, the only obstacle to entering the details of a card on a website to pay is that the CVC requests us, the three digits that appear on the back. Does it seem enough? No, that’s why those in Mountain View are working on adding an extra layer of security to prevent some thieves take advantage of those advantages.

Biometric confirmation

The solution that they have devised from Google is not new and is included in a good part of the payment platforms that we have available on mobile, from Apple’s own to Samsung’s and many others that, when we want to pay, they ask us to identify ourselves and confirm that it is us. And nothing better than, at least on mobile platforms, resorting to the biometric sensors that we have installed in our pockets and which can be, either our fingerprints or our face, which are irreplaceable elements that are very difficult to hack friends of other people’s property.

Options to activate biometric verification.

These new functions are in development, with a view to a future update of the browser and it must be said that, of all the alternatives that Google had on the table, They have chosen to use the same locking system that we have on the phone. In this way, a new routine is not created below the main one of the mobile, but the same fingerprint, or face, is used to confirm that we are the ones who are going to use a selected card.

In the menu that you have above, you can check this end in which the phone asks us to activate (if we want) that extra layer of security when choosing one of the bank cards that we have stored in our Google account. Something that will come in handy to avoid more serious problems.

More Articles Like This

Google tightens on AnTuTu: the message for those trying to install the app

Apps Brian Adam -
A few days ago, while we were installing AnTuTu Benchmark to perform the usual tests as part of a smartphone review, we noticed the...
Read more

Chrome for Android prepares biometric authentication for online payments

Apps Brian Adam -
E-commerce is experiencing its best time this year. The pandemic has boosted online sales, since during confinement it was the only way to purchase...
Read more

Amazfit Band 5 is official, but all too similar to the Xiaomi Mi Band 5

Smart Gadgets Brian Adam -
Amazfit Band 5 is officially on its way on the market. The Huami smartband, a company very close to Xiaomi, appeared on the US...
Read more

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is the name of the new top of the range folding

Android Brian Adam -
The images of the alleged Galaxy Fold 2 of Samsung have already been leaked on the net since February, with some last leak appeared...
Read more

Huawei, the next folding smartphone will be called Mate V

Android Brian Adam -
To counter the next Samsung foldable smartphone, officially called Galaxy Z Fold 2, Huawei is already thinking about its foldable which, in reality, would...
Read more

Honor launches Honor Choice True Wireless headphones with noise cancellation

Shopping Guide Brian Adam -
Honor today announces the availability in Italy of the HONOR CHOICE True Wireless Earbuds, the wireless in-ear headphones that represent the first product of...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY