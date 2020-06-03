Tech NewsAppsTech GiantsGoogleWindows
Updated:

Google Chrome v83: finally there are groups of tabs and much more

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

We have been talking for a few weeks about the changes that Google is preparing for your browser and that, due to the coronavirus crisis, it has been forced to do something unprecedented, such as skip the number (82) of an update to make way for the one that would be in effect in case half humanity has not suffered the measures of confinement by the virus.

Thus, and after version 81 of the browser, Chrome reaches 83 with many new features that are already available both in Windows 10, as in macOS X or Linux. If you directly access the information of the browser, you will see how the update will automatically begin to be applied and, after restarting the browser, have your main news in your hand.

Not only do eyelashes change

Definitely, Chrome’s star change in this 83 version is the new tab management, that we can group by type of content or use that we are giving them and that, to make that differentiation much more graphic, we can apply a color to them. In this way you will have the opportunity to separate those that you are using for work, from those that are merely playful and entertaining, etc.

To create those new tab groups just you have to right-click on one of them and choose the option. Thus, one by one, you can add them to the different criteria that you have decided for this more optimized management of all the pages that you have open at once in Chrome. At first it will be a bit strange, but over time you will surely get used to it.

Google Chrome v83.

But not only eyelashes lives the Internet user so Chrome v83 brings more things, like new security patches and information to the user of the type of page you are accessing. The famous icon of the puzzle piece, which offers data on those sites we go to, will now inform us in more detail. In addition, the privacy and security menus have been modified with a slightly different design compared to the previous version.

In addition to all of the above, this new version of Chrome brings an important element for those who like to navigate in incognito mode since Finally, it will block third-party cookies that were stored by us despite browsing with that option active. It will be possible to allow those that we want, but not that the sites do without our permission. Finally, Google has also closed some critical holes detected in recent weeks.

