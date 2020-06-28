Google Chrome: the launch of the system is approaching which will consume less RAM on Windows 10

Google Chrome has often been accused by users of being a RAM eater on Windows 10, but thanks to a feature found in the Windows 10 May 2020 Update, the situation may change. What seemed like initial hypotheses found confirmation in the latest version of Chrome Canary.

As told by colleagues in WindowsLatest, in the Chrome Canary version 85.0.4182.0 Google has activated the SegmentHeap feature which brings important improvements in terms of RAM management on all Win32 applications. Some developers, in some tests, carried out and reported on these pages, even quantified a reduction of 27%, with important benefits on the daily use of PCs.

Google Chrome programmer Bruce Dawson noted in a post posted on the Chromium blog that “we changed the system in Chrome Canary version 85.0.4182.0. I can confirm that SegmentHeap is enabled“.

The tests will be fundamental in this phase: in the second phase Google should bring the feature to the Beta channel, but before seeing it at work on the stable version it will probably be necessary to wait a while. We remember that SegmentHeap is supported only on Windows 10 version 2004 and later, which means that if you have not installed the May 2020 Update which was launched last month by Microsoft you will not be able to enjoy the news.