Google Chrome: the goal now is to reduce battery consumption on PC, here’s how

As the launch of the system to reduce the RAM consumption of Chrome on Windows 10 is approaching, the engine giant is working on another front, to increase the use of its browser.

Indeed, according to reports, Google would be trying to cut down on battery consumption by Chrome, slowing down the processes exploited in the background by the tabs. Specifically, the developers would understand bring the javascript wake-up timer to 1 minute for open but inactive tabs. This move, in some tests carried out, would have improved the battery life of laptops by 28%, equal to two hours more.

In this case, this move would block unnecessary activities like controlling the scroll position and interactions with advertisements.

In a test, Google has opened 36 tabs in Chrome, and by enabling this option he managed to obtain a substantial increase in autonomy. When Google first held a card with a YouTube video playing, which represents one of the most realistic scenarios, instead the increase was 13%, equal to 36 minutes.

This system is already in use by Safari, while Google would intend to activate it after 5 minutes of inactivity, with the possibility of allowing business users to modify and personalize it.