Google Chrome, the 64-bit version is about to arrive on Android

The next build of Google Chrome for Android will be 64-bit and no longer 32-bit. This version, number 85, is currently available for developers and is going to anticipate many other apps in view of the next big change on the Play Store. In fact, from August 1, 2021 all applications will have to be 64 bit and no longer 32 bit.

For Google and also for many third-party developers, this update will improve browser performance making the user experience “richer”. Regarding these improvements, however, someone has something to say: from the tests conducted on Chrome 85 you can see positive changes, but not as some expected.

As reported by Android Police, in the transition from 32 bit to 64 bit, or from the Chrome 83 to Chrome 85 version, the benchmarks with JetStream 2 showed respectively a score of 40.487 and 42.376. Other benchmarks on Octane 2.0 instead highlight more one higher speed for the 64 bit version 85.

The tests were conducted on high-end Samsung and OnePlus phones, along with some Google Pixel 3 with Android 11 and Google Pixel 4 XL. To experience first-hand the 85 version for developers of Google Chrome for Android you need at least Android 10. Otherwise you will have to wait for August 2020, when a version is launched stable for all devices that support it.

In the meantime, interesting updates have also arrived on Chrome for computers that will reduce battery consumption.