Updated:

Google Chrome, here's how to make the homepage dynamic with a GIF

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Google Chrome, here's how to make the homepage dynamic with a GIF

There Google Chrome homepage (the page that appears, for example, when you open a new tab) is one of the first things that many of us see when they start a new session of “exploration” of the world of the Web. Why, therefore, do not personalize this page at best, maybe to start the day properly?

Recently, thanks to an idea from The Verge, we discovered an interesting little trick to improve the homepage of the Google browser: use a GIF as a background. It is a very simple idea, but at the same time able to make the beginning of one’s navigation phase much more “dynamic”. It is therefore interesting to understand where to find the GIFs and how to place them on the Chrome homepage.

Where to get GIFs for free

The more experienced among you will already know where to find the GIFs to be placed on the homepage, but for those who do not know this world well, it is good to take a look at at least one interesting portal. For example, there are royalty-free GIFs on the MotionElements website. There is a bit of everything and you can customize the Chrome page very well (for example, as you can see in the cover image, we have chosen this GIF from the Moon).

GIFs can be downloaded simply by pressing the “GIF” button and it is also possible to choose size, speed, type of loop and quality (you must enter your e-mail address to be sent the GIF for free the first time, if you do not want to do this you can clearly search for other online portals from which to find the GIF).

How to set up GIFs on Google Chrome

Once you find the GIF you want to use, you need to follow the following procedure from your PC.

  1. Open one new tab on Google Chrome (if you haven’t already done so);
  2. Click on the “Customize“, located at the bottom right, and click on the box”Upload from device“;
  3. Choose the GIF involved and you’re done: you should see it playing in the background.

Note well: in some cases it may be necessary to open the GIF file with Chrome and save it with the right mouse button, renaming it with the “.png” extension at the end.

