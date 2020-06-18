Google Chrome could consume less RAM on Windows 10 thanks to the May 2020 Update

After so many years of requests and protests from users, finally Google Chrome on Windows 10 may come a turning point. According to reports from various sites, with the May 2020 Update for Windows 10 Microsoft may have solved the problem of excessive consumption of RAM by the browser.

In fact, the package brings with it some RAM management improvements for all Win32 applications, including Chrome. In fact, according to a developer, the Redmond company would have silently introduced a feature known as “SegmentHeap” that “reduces general memory usage“on the 2004 (and later) version of Windows 10.

Up browsers such as Edge have reported a 27% drop in volatile memory, and since the Microsoft browser is based on Chromium, just like Google Chrome, it is reasonable to expect benefits of this type also from the counterpart of the search engine.

A developer on GoogleSource noted that implementing the SegmentHeap in the chrome.exe process would be possible save hundreds of megabytes of RAM.

Even the software houses themselves have agreed on the benefits brought by this novelty, but have not disclosed any information regarding the implementation of the function in the stable version of Chrome. It is probable that we will have to wait a little longer.