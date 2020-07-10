Tech NewsAppsTech GiantsGoogleWindows
Google Chrome already allows access to the playback controls in floating mode

By Brian Adam
One of the advantages of Edge being based on the Chromium engine is that almost all the improvements that come to Chrome, end up taking shape sooner or later in the new Microsoft browser. And the other way around, although not, as usual, improvements originating from Edge, make the jump to Google Chrome.

In the past, we have seen how the Microsoft browser was updated and received improvements such as unified multimedia playback controls or support for the picture in picture playback mode, which later reached Edge. Features that now gain greater usability by enabling floating media controls in which you can also activate or deactivate the PiP mode.

Mutimedia under control

Gobal Media 5 Copy

These improvements are for now Accessible through the Canary version of Chrome, the equivalent of the version that we can find in the Canary Channel of Edge, the most advanced of the three that exist in the test channel.

Google has released this feature in Chrome 86 so when enabled, users can drag the media control window from the toolbar to any point on the screen, similar to what PiP mode offers.

To enable this function, which by default is disabled, we must enter the “flags” menu by typing “chrome: // flags” in the search bar.

Gobal Media 1 Copy

Once inside we look for the function Enable overlay controls for Global Media Controls (Nedia is not an error, it appears like this in the menu) or directly write chrome: // flags / # global-media-controls-overlay-controls in the browser search bar. We set the box to “Enabled” and restart Chrome.

Gobal Media 2 Copy
Gobal Media 3 Copy

Now, when we play multimedia content such as YouTube, Spotify … we will have access to the multimedia controls in the toolbar, but also, we can take those controls to any point on the screen. Playback controls that also enable or disable PiP mode with a new shortcut.

Hopefully, this function will reach the stable version of Chrome and incidentally, that Microsoft also dares to port it to the new Edge Chromium-based.

