Tech NewsAppsTech GiantsGoogle
Updated:

Google Chrome 84 stable already available on Google Play: these are the news

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Top StoriesBrian Adam -

This dangerous dolphin was 16 feet long and hunted!

Wisconsin: The dolphin is an innocent aquatic animal found in both oceans and rivers. But 25 million years ago...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Jack Chambers appointed minister of state for the Gaeltacht but a question about his ability to speak Irish

Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed in the Dáil today that the Fianna Fáil TD from Dublin West has been appointed...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Three years on from the promise of a new boat for the Tory island, the first phase has yet...

Three years since € 4 million was promised for a new ferry to serve the island of Tory, the...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

A colossal cosmic structure that spans 1.37 billion light years has been discovered

In a research published in The Astrophysical Journal, it has been described as an immense structure of 1.37 billion...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Doubts about the future of the Gaeltacht state ministry as Calleary is promoted

Dara Calleary is thought to be most likely to be promoted due to the announcement that Agriculture Minister Barry...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Google Chrome 84 stable already available on Google Play: these are the news

The browser of Google Chrome reaches version 84 stable on Android, bringing many of the news that we have been seeing during the last weeks and months first in the Beta, Developer and Canary versions.

This update brings interesting updates to the stable version that we had previously known, such as blocking notifications, support for App Shortcuts in progressive web applications or search with dark mode.

Blocking abusive notifications

If you have used the web in the last year, surely you have come across pages asking for permission to send you notifications. The idea seemed good, but some unscrupulous web pages use the permission to send you continuous spam notifications.

Google Chrome version 84 automatically detects abusive attempts to display notifications and automatically locks them. Instead of receiving the popup, you will see a notice that Chrome has blocked the notification, with the ability to support them anyway (although it requires additional steps).

Dark Search

Dark

Another change available in Google Chrome 84, although it is not active by default, is the possibility of using dark search. To activate it you must activate the Chrome Flag # enable-android-dark-search and then google search will have dark mode if Google Chrome is in dark mode.

Support for Web OTP

Nove

Google Chrome 84 adds support for Web OTP (one-time password), which facilitates the login to a web page that requires you to enter a code that is sent to you by SMS. In this way, Google Chrome will be able to fill in the code automatically as soon as it reaches your mobile.

With the Web OTP API, a web page that requires you to enter a code or password sent to you by SMS will ask Chrome for permission to read the incoming SMS and enter the code automatically.

Support for App Shortcuts in PWA

Chonkos

Finally, Chrome version 84 finally adds the support for app shortcuts (shortcuts that appear when you long-tap an app in a supported launcher) in progressive web apps.

A progressive web application that is added to the system from Google Chrome can incorporate app shortcuts to go to specific sections of the application. This goes hand in hand with the latest alliance between Microsoft and Google to extend the use of these types of shortcuts.

Google Chrome: fast and secure

Track | 9to5Google

More Articles Like This

How to transfer your photos from iPhone to Android

Android Brian Adam -
Have you bought an Android and want to move all your photos and videos from iPhone to new phone? We offer you a couple...
Read more

Found a Sun-like star that rotates faster than all those in the Milky Way

Space tech Brian Adam -
A sun-like star was found called LAMOST J040643.69 + 542347.8, which rotates at least 250 times faster than our star. Of course, we know...
Read more

Among a 90% or 91.27% discount, the majority would choose the least convenient one

Shopping Guide Brian Adam -
New research, published in the Organizational Behavior and Human Decision Processes, suggests that our minds are wired to prefer beautiful and round numbers compared...
Read more

WhatsApp crash of almost 1 hour prevents sending or receiving messages

Apps Brian Adam -
WhatsApp does not work. The famous messaging application has stopped working a few minutes ago and its normal use is currently impossible. Messages are...
Read more

Google Maps now lets you calibrate your location with Live View

Apps Brian Adam -
In cities with very high buildings, the geolocation of our mobile device may fail. The signal from the satellites can bounce off the signals...
Read more

Pixel 4a appears briefly on the Google website: here is the design

Android Brian Adam -
It has been rumored for several months now Google Pixel 4a, the "low cost" smartphone the Californian company, which is expected to end in...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY