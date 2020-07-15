Google Chrome 84 stable already available on Google Play: these are the news

The browser of Google Chrome reaches version 84 stable on Android, bringing many of the news that we have been seeing during the last weeks and months first in the Beta, Developer and Canary versions.

This update brings interesting updates to the stable version that we had previously known, such as blocking notifications, support for App Shortcuts in progressive web applications or search with dark mode.

Blocking abusive notifications

If you have used the web in the last year, surely you have come across pages asking for permission to send you notifications. The idea seemed good, but some unscrupulous web pages use the permission to send you continuous spam notifications.

Google Chrome version 84 automatically detects abusive attempts to display notifications and automatically locks them. Instead of receiving the popup, you will see a notice that Chrome has blocked the notification, with the ability to support them anyway (although it requires additional steps).

Dark Search

Another change available in Google Chrome 84, although it is not active by default, is the possibility of using dark search. To activate it you must activate the Chrome Flag # enable-android-dark-search and then google search will have dark mode if Google Chrome is in dark mode.

Support for Web OTP

Google Chrome 84 adds support for Web OTP (one-time password), which facilitates the login to a web page that requires you to enter a code that is sent to you by SMS. In this way, Google Chrome will be able to fill in the code automatically as soon as it reaches your mobile.

With the Web OTP API, a web page that requires you to enter a code or password sent to you by SMS will ask Chrome for permission to read the incoming SMS and enter the code automatically.

Support for App Shortcuts in PWA

Finally, Chrome version 84 finally adds the support for app shortcuts (shortcuts that appear when you long-tap an app in a supported launcher) in progressive web apps.

A progressive web application that is added to the system from Google Chrome can incorporate app shortcuts to go to specific sections of the application. This goes hand in hand with the latest alliance between Microsoft and Google to extend the use of these types of shortcuts.

