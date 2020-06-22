Google Assistant advances a new compact design and launches recurring notifications

Google continues to strengthen the development of its assistant with more news, both aesthetically and in terms of functionality: some users are receiving on their Android a much more compact version of Assistant. In addition, the wizard begins to remember recurring actions with a notification advising them.

Saying ‘Ok, Google’ to the phone implies opening the door to a wave of knowledge. And is that with Assistant we can answer any questions, configure the mobile and even access to the purchase of products only with the voice, functions that Google has been adding progressively since it introduced its personal assistant in 2016. It has also changed its appearance, even introducing the dark mode. Now, a new style makes the experience of interacting with the phone more compact.

The assistant window is more compact and minimalist

New compact Google Assistant design. 9to5Google Images New compact Google Assistant design. 9to5Google Images

The changes in the design of the Google assistant come with the latest beta of the application, as specified in 9to5Google. This design has been noticed by some users, something common in Google tests: it is not enough to install the latest beta to receive the new wizard It all depends on whether you have it activated or not in your account. We do not have it available.

The Google Assistant card changes the height to make it somewhat more compact. The speech bubbles disappear and each message is shown in line with the icon, a redesign that makes it easier to decrease the height of the Assistant popup. In addition, the wizard will display the previous application so that it is easy to return to it after dismissing the Google Assistant help.

Notification of recurring actions. Android Police image Notification of recurring actions. Android Police image

Apart from the redesign, from Android Police we get another novelty that is expanding to the Google assistant: the application will remind its users that at some time of the day some action was used. For example, if you use Assistant to turn on your home lights, you might skip a notification at the usual time to remind you. They are a type of recurring notification that can be deactivated: by displaying the notification, the button ‘Do not suggest this anymore’ appears.

Both developments are part of Google’s A / B tests: they are limited to a small number of users

Both novelties are in the testing period. In principle, they should be reaching all users once the changes pass to the stable Google application. If you want to sign up for their beta you can do it through this link to the Play Store.

