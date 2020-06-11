Tech GiantsGoogleTech News
Updated:

Google and Telefónica allies in Spain, what do they want to achieve?

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Editor's PickBrian Adam -

Xiaomi launches a smart kitchen for less than 200 euros

Xiaomi It continues to innovate and launch curious new products on the market. While we wait for the launch...
Read more
Car TechBrian Adam -

Emulates: the electric motorcycle with McFly technology that allows you to travel through time

As is happening in the electric car sector, motorcycles are living their own revolution in the heart of this...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

When will the new Vis a vis be seen on Netflix?

Vis a Vis is one of those Spanish series that have shown that quality and innovative content can be...
Read more
5G NewsBrian Adam -

OPPO Find X2 Neo Review: 5G and balanced specifications at the right price

After a few weeks of testing and the publication of the preview together with Find X2 Lite, the time...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

Google says goodbye to Chromecast and welcomes "Sabrina" with Android TV

Chromecast is one of the most successful HDMI keys in recent years, present in millions of homes where things...
Read more
Game ReviewsBrian Adam -

eFootball PES 2020: Review of the free Euro 2020 DLC

The European Football Championships are played on Pro Evolution Soccer: let's analyze together all the details of the new...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Xiaomi launches the Mijia Laser Projector TV 1S 4K, its new 4K projector with HDR

This week is going to be very big for Xiaomi. The company will present its new My Band 5,...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Cloud storage and everything related to this work environment is booming. Companies like Amazon, Microsoft or Google itself have an important business set up in this market segment. Now, we know that Telefónica and Google come together to offer cloud services and to accelerate the digital transformation of Spanish companies. In addition to many other advantages, it will serve to create a cloud region in Spain that will take advantage of the infrastructure of Telefónica in the community of Madrid.

Companies increasingly depend on the cloud for their businesses since it allows them to have an agile, scalable, flexible, sustainable, secure and resistant infrastructure, on the one hand, and with the latest advances in telecommunications and cloud computing, on the other. There are several technology companies that offer these services, with Google being one of the main players in the sector. For this reason, today’s announcement is of vital importance for our country.

More capacity and less latency in Spain

Google and Telefónica have just announced a strategic alliance to help Spanish companies of any size, whether new or established, to take advantage of everything the cloud and our technology can offer them, providing them access to all the opportunities of the 5G, and at the same time contribute to promoting the country in its technological and infrastructure development.

vps servers

An important part of the agreement involves opening a region of Google Cloud in Madrid that will take advantage of the infrastructure of Telefónica in the Community of Madrid. Customers will be able to take advantage of integration with Telefónica’s communications and cloud services, as well as the opportunity to use Google Cloud products with low latency and high performance.

The region will have three zones to protect itself against service interruptions. In addition, it will offer products such as Compute Engine, App Engine, Google Kubernetes Engine, Bigtable, Cloud Storage, Spanner and BigQuery. In short, companies will be able to harness the potential of cloud computing based on Google Cloud AI technology, while maintaining the highest standards of cybersecurity, data hosting, and compliance standards.

José María Álvarez-Pallete, CEO of Telefónica, has pointed out the vital importance of connectivity and digitization for the functioning of society and creating a more inclusive and sustainable future. For his part, Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, was very pleased with his alliance with Telefónica to launch a new cloud region in Spain.

More Articles Like This

Impossible peaks: the highest mountains of the Solar System

Science Brian Adam -
Not only the Earth, but the other planets of the Solar System also have incredibly high peaks, let's see what they are. What is the...
Read more

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 available for pre-order on Banggood, with shipping in Italy

Shopping Guide Brian Adam -
A few hours after the official announcement of Mi Band 5, the new smart band of the Asian company is already available in pre-order...
Read more

Two-step Google verification will be much easier, do you know why?

Cybersecurity Brian Adam -
Two-step verification in Google accounts is a security measure that everyone should have activated, to avoid data theft, access to our information or major...
Read more

Edge updates again within the Dev Channel: translation improves with the arrival of new languages

Apps Brian Adam -
As every week, Microsoft returns to launch the corresponding update for its brand new browser within the Insider Program. We talk about the Edge...
Read more

Windows 10, still problems for the May 2020 Update: now it’s up to disk optimization

Tech News Brian Adam -
Still problems for the May 2020 Update of Windows 10. According to reports from various users on Windows Latest, lo disk optimization tool would...
Read more

Tesla shares advance 9% to more than $ 1,000 a share

Car Tech Brian Adam -
Tesla shares first crossed the $ 1,000 (880 euro) barrier each Wednesday. In this way, the vehicle manufacturer reaches the second milestone of this...
Read more
GoogleBrian Adam -

Google and Telefónica allies in Spain, what do they want to achieve?

Cloud storage and everything related to this work environment is booming. Companies like Amazon, Microsoft or Google itself have...
Read more
Corona Virus

Without the lockdown there would have been dire consequences, a new study reveals

Brian Adam -
The lockdown served to stop the spread of the virus, without a doubt. This is confirmed by new research by the Global Policy Laboratory...
Read more
Science

Impossible peaks: the highest mountains of the Solar System

Brian Adam -
Not only the Earth, but the other planets of the Solar System also have incredibly high peaks, let's see what they are. What is the...
Read more
Shopping Guide

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 available for pre-order on Banggood, with shipping in Italy

Brian Adam -
A few hours after the official announcement of Mi Band 5, the new smart band of the Asian company is already available in pre-order...
Read more
Cybersecurity

Two-step Google verification will be much easier, do you know why?

Brian Adam -
Two-step verification in Google accounts is a security measure that everyone should have activated, to avoid data theft, access to our information or major...
Read more
Latest news

It's time to change the port about masks from 'you should to you need' – the WHO

Brian Adam -
The pressure on NPHET and Government to give stronger guidance to the public on face coverings has been increasing for some time ...
Read more
Latest news

€ 6.2m worth of drugs acquired at Dublin Port

Brian Adam -
Customs have received approximately € 6.2 million worth of illegal drugs at Dublin Port. These are 93 kilograms of herbal cannabis, valued at € 1.9...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

%d bloggers like this: