Google and Telefónica allies in Spain, what do they want to achieve?

Cloud storage and everything related to this work environment is booming. Companies like Amazon, Microsoft or Google itself have an important business set up in this market segment. Now, we know that Telefónica and Google come together to offer cloud services and to accelerate the digital transformation of Spanish companies. In addition to many other advantages, it will serve to create a cloud region in Spain that will take advantage of the infrastructure of Telefónica in the community of Madrid.

Companies increasingly depend on the cloud for their businesses since it allows them to have an agile, scalable, flexible, sustainable, secure and resistant infrastructure, on the one hand, and with the latest advances in telecommunications and cloud computing, on the other. There are several technology companies that offer these services, with Google being one of the main players in the sector. For this reason, today’s announcement is of vital importance for our country.

More capacity and less latency in Spain

Google and Telefónica have just announced a strategic alliance to help Spanish companies of any size, whether new or established, to take advantage of everything the cloud and our technology can offer them, providing them access to all the opportunities of the 5G, and at the same time contribute to promoting the country in its technological and infrastructure development.

An important part of the agreement involves opening a region of Google Cloud in Madrid that will take advantage of the infrastructure of Telefónica in the Community of Madrid. Customers will be able to take advantage of integration with Telefónica’s communications and cloud services, as well as the opportunity to use Google Cloud products with low latency and high performance.

The region will have three zones to protect itself against service interruptions. In addition, it will offer products such as Compute Engine, App Engine, Google Kubernetes Engine, Bigtable, Cloud Storage, Spanner and BigQuery. In short, companies will be able to harness the potential of cloud computing based on Google Cloud AI technology, while maintaining the highest standards of cybersecurity, data hosting, and compliance standards.

José María Álvarez-Pallete, CEO of Telefónica, has pointed out the vital importance of connectivity and digitization for the functioning of society and creating a more inclusive and sustainable future. For his part, Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, was very pleased with his alliance with Telefónica to launch a new cloud region in Spain.