Tech NewsAppsTech GiantsGoogle
Updated:

Google Against ‘Spam’ Calls: Your Phone App Will Verify Companies And Tell Why They Call

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AppsBrian Adam -

We tested Petal Search: this is Huawei’s alternative to the Google application

Life without Google on Android is complicated, and Huawei knows it well. Since the US veto went into effect...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

This image shows us how the Universe looks through X-rays

Most astronomical objects emit X-rays, which have very short wavelengths and very high energy, such as black holes, neutron...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Backpack, book, computer Noah Donohoe found

Police in Belfast have found several belongings with the missing fourteen-year-old juvenile in the city since last Sunday. Police...
Read more
Smart GadgetsBrian Adam -

Huawei, the problem of wearables has been solved: the Health app has been updated

In the review of Huawei Watch GT 2e, published in late May 2020, we had brought up a problem...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

Elon Musk shows the Starship tanks: that’s what you didn’t notice

Following the Starship SN7 tank test, which was detonated a few days ago to understand how far you can...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Stories about sexual abuse in the traditional music world being shared by women online

Women share stories about the comedy sector in Ireland that encouraged other women to share their own stories on...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Google Against 'Spam' Calls: Your Phone App Will Verify Companies And Tell Why They Call

Google prepares ‘Verified calls’ for your phone app, a way to avoid unwanted communications by verifying your identity with the business and the reasons for making the call. It even allows showing the business logo on the screen so that it is known that the number really belongs to the company.

The Google phone app, the one that comes in the Google Pixel and also in some phones from other brands (such as the international Xiaomi), is an application that does much more than calls: Google has been evolving it to be a tool against unwanted communications. And it is that the phone has blacklists, blocking of unknown numbers and even filters ‘spam’ calls so that they do not bother us. In addition, the company strengthens the phone app with a new service: ‘Verified calls’.

The phone app will notify you of the reason for the call

Google applications

We have all suffered unknown calls that we did not know what they were talking about until after going off-hook. Not only that, but it is also possible to fall into identity theft as some telemarketing companies call to attract customers by posing as other businesses. And, as it is too easy to fall into this type of cheating, receiving an on-screen warning that the company that is calling us is really who they say they are can avoid a multitude of frauds.

As the Google help page shows, and as they discovered in Android Police, Google has launched the ‘Verified calls’ service for its phone application on Android. This service will be carried out together with the companies that wish to be verified since it will be them who will have to provide the data to Google so that the telephone can consult the database and make sure that the number that calls matches one of the registered ones. In this case, a warning will appear on the screen confirming:

  • Who calls us. The phone app will display the company name on the screen.
  • Why are you calling us? We will know the reason for the text communication before even going off-hook (provided the company has decided to share it with Google).
  • Company logo. To make verification more accurate, the company can display its brand image on the phone’s screen.

In order for us to verify in the application which is the company behind the call and the reasons why it is calling, it is essential that the business has registered in the Google database and agrees to share all the information with that company. The phone app will confirm the data before showing the call to the user and make sure it is correct. Otherwise, the filter of ‘spam calls’ could act, so this would be a good motivation for businesses to collaborate with Google.

Id Spam CallThe current appearance of the ‘spam’ filtering options on Google’s phone

The new functionality of the Google phone app will be found within the options of ‘Caller ID and spam‘, in the application settings. It will be called ‘Verified Calls’ and can be enabled or disabled as desired. And it has already started to spread, albeit for a limited time: since the help section is only in English, verified calls are most likely to stay in the United States for now.

More information | Google

More Articles Like This

Japan builds world’s most powerful supercomputer

Computing Brian Adam -
Tokyo: Japan's state-run research institute Raikan Laboratory, in collaboration with private technology company Fujitsu, has developed the world's most powerful supercomputer, Fugaku, which is...
Read more

SpaceX Starlink, postponed the launch of June 26, 2020

Space tech Brian Adam -
After opening the pre-registration for the service, SpaceX is preparing to make another important one launch today. There are only a few hours left...
Read more

Xiaomi mistakenly filters 7 new products for July and August

Editor's Pick Brian Adam -
Xiaomi It will not stop launching new products this summer. The company is preparing to launch in the coming weeks in Spain the My...
Read more

Fortnite, what a day: from Young Thug to the free full-length film by Nolan

Entertainment Brian Adam -
We have often spoken on these Fortnite pages, not only as a video game but also as a virtual meeting place which welcomes fans...
Read more

2016 Apple iPhone SE will receive iOS 14: the ‘immortal’ smartphone

Android Brian Adam -
After the publication of the list of iPhones compatible with iOS 14, the latest major update of the mobile operating system of the Cupertino...
Read more

iPhone 12 could arrive on the market at 490 Euros for the 4G version

iphone Brian Adam -
The latest iPhone price drops showed Apple's new strategy, or make Apple's smartphones increasingly accessible and fewer status-symbols. According to the latest rumours about...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY