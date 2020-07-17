Google adds a function that will allow you to recover deleted contacts

Surely many of you remember those times when changing the phone was a headache because there was no worse task than moving all our contacts from one mobile to another: we had to copy them to the SIM card, then take them to the other device and, finally, copy them again. Although this procedure worked, it was not without its small flaws (it cut the names to eight characters), so the arrival of the cloud and Google solved all of our lives.

Now, moving those contacts from one place to another is sewing and singing thanks to the fact that we store them in our Gmail account, so it is even possible to manage them via the web in a faster and more efficient way. But what happens if you mistakenly delete any of those names? Right now, it is an action that you cannot undo, although in a very short time that limitation will be history.

A trash can of contacts

The idea that Google has come up with to avoid these accidental deletions (or not) it’s as simple as looking at Gmail and seeing how we do it when we delete an email, which does not disappear forever but remains stored in the trash for a time that is usually about 30 days.

The deleted folder in Google contacts.

Well, in the update that will soon reach all the contacts we have in Google, we will see how at the bottom of the left column, where the labels and the main search criteria are, trash can appear where those contacts that we delete will stop, in such a way that from there we can recover them if it is necessary to undo the deletion.

This function will reach both the web version of Google Contacts and the mobile apps for iOS and Android, and will allow us to visit it both to retrieve a phone that we have previously deleted, and when it comes to removing it forever before they are fulfilled. those 30 days of rigour and wait, until the platform sends them to the digital limbo automatically and permanently.

According to Google, this trash will need an implantation period of at least two weeks and it will reach all personal and G Suite accounts, so it only remains to wait until it activates alone. You don’t need to touch any configuration parameters to make it appear. Just wait for the platform update to affect our Gmail mail.