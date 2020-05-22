Friday, May 22, 2020
Goodbye to give your phone number to others: QR arrive to WhatsApp

By Brian Adam
Goodbye to give your phone number to others: QR arrive to WhatsApp

Some people are not very friendly with their phone number going from hand to hand, going through the chats of the users who, for whatever reason, need to contact him, So from the messaging application they have thought that it would be a good idea to replace them with a QR code that is more aseptic and sophisticated to send, or teach, to everyone who requires it.

With the QR code, we achieve a bit of confidentiality because no personal data appears with the naked eye. Then it is true that it could take you to your contact, but it is a lesser evil that can only be accessed by the daring who know how to scan these things. And the new beta of WhatsApp for iOS already shows how we can convert our phone number into one of these codes.

Waiting for a year

A little over a year ago, WhatsApp dropped that QR codes would come to their mobile applications and that they would serve us to add new contacts or share ours. Now, the new beta version for iPhone shows all the menus and features which will have an example of what our personal and non-transferable QR code will be like.

New QR codes on WhatsApp. "Srcset =" https: https: //d500.epimg.net/t.gif 200w
New QR codes on WhatsApp. WABetaInfo

To know what your QR code is you will have to go to WhatsApp “Settings” and at the top, where your photo appears with your name next to it, You will see an icon that indicates that by tapping there you can see and manage it. That is, share it, take it to a chat or use it as a business card in emails, communications, in person or any other type of platform on which you want its members to have access to it.

One of the great advantages of this function is that the QR code will not be for life and at any time you can reset it. This is especially interesting for those occasions when you do not want that after sending it to someone, you are going around in groups that could misuse it. It would be as simple as sending it, advising that it will expire in 24 hours and the next day you reset it.

Now, we are assailed by a usability question around QR codes and that is, how can we scan one of them if we have it in one of the WhatsApp chats? If we think that a camera is needed, will we have to do it on the computer screen? Surely from the app, they have thought that it would be a good method to share the phone in person but, with the times of coronavirus that we have had to live, will it be a good idea?

