Goodbye to Amazon Pantry: the service will close on June 30th

With a note published on its official Italian website, Amazon has announced the closure of Pantry, the service that allows you to shop through Jeff Bezos' e-commerce platform.

In the FAQ, Amazon points out that "the Amazon Pantry service will be discontinued on Tuesday 30 June 2020, at 11:59 pm. You can still place an order on Amazon Pantry before this date and your order will be delivered normally".

In another frequently asked question, though, the Seattle company hints that Pantry could be replaced by another mechanism, but did not provide any indication of the reasons that prompted her to make the decision. "We always work to ensure the best possible shopping experience. Most of the best-selling items on Amazon Pantry will soon be available on Amazon.it with faster delivery and no minimum order value, along with thousands of other shopping items already available"Amazon continues, which on the same page has also included the links that refer to the pages dedicated to food and drink, home and personal care products, accessories for infants and pets.

