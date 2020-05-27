Tech GiantsAmazonTech News
Updated:

Goodbye to Amazon Pantry: the service will close on June 30th

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

MobileBrian Adam - 0

The best Android smartphones between 300 and 500 euros in May 2020

May 2020 is a very interesting month for the smartphone market: several intriguing devices between 300 and 500 euros...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam - 0

The new cheap Realme Smart TVs are now official from 150 euros

Finally today Realme has announced its first Smart TVs with which it intends to fight Xiaomi, in addition to...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to clear WhatsApp cache

To always have the maximum performance of WhatsApp on your cell phone, here we show you how to clean...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

Huawei Mate Xs Review: beautiful and unbelievable

Huawei's first folding smartphone to arrive in Italy is designed for technology enthusiasts and able to amaze from the...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

Antarctica is turning green, Here is the reason why

Colour changes in Antarctica often occur. Not long ago, in fact, the snow turned blood red due to microscopic...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

HBO Max release date, price, shows & UK launch

  HBO will soon have a third streaming service - to sit alongside HBO Now and HBO Go - called...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to install APK applications on your Android TV, the easiest way

It does not matter if the device is a television or a multimedia player for TV: if you have...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Goodbye to Amazon Pantry: the service will close on June 30th

With a note published on its official Italian website, Amazon has announced the closure of Pantry, the service that allows you to shop through Jeff Bezos' e-commerce platform.

In the FAQ, Amazon points out that "the Amazon Pantry service will be discontinued on Tuesday 30 June 2020, at 11:59 pm. You can still place an order on Amazon Pantry before this date and your order will be delivered normally".

In another frequently asked question, though, the Seattle company hints that Pantry could be replaced by another mechanism, but did not provide any indication of the reasons that prompted her to make the decision. "We always work to ensure the best possible shopping experience. Most of the best-selling items on Amazon Pantry will soon be available on Amazon.it with faster delivery and no minimum order value, along with thousands of other shopping items already available"Amazon continues, which on the same page has also included the links that refer to the pages dedicated to food and drink, home and personal care products, accessories for infants and pets.

What do you think of Amazon's decision? Let us know via the comments.

Recall that this year the Prime Day 2020 could be held in September due to the health emergency.

More Articles Like This

Google Play removes millions of comments about TikTok, but expels it from its selection of publishers

Apps Brian Adam - 0
Recently Google Play has swept TikTok from its Editors Pick, a title that is earned by those quality applications that Google considers worthy of...
Read more

How Smart Rent, Samsung's Galaxy rental program works

Android Brian Adam - 0
Samsung is focusing heavily on it Smart Rent, the rental service of the Korean giant that allows you to always have in your...
Read more

Creative completes the Sound BlasterX G6 experience with the addition of GameVoice Mix

Computing Brian Adam - 0
Creative once again improves the console gaming experience. Through the new firmware update was GameVoice Mix implemented to Sound BlasterX G6 functions, improving the...
Read more

Advantages and disadvantages of hibernation mode in Windows 10

Tech News Brian Adam - 0
When we click on the Windows 10 start button and press the shutdown button, the Suspend, Shutdown or Restart options will normally appear. However,...
Read more

The Tesla Cybertruck appears, live and direct, in a TV program

Car Tech Brian Adam - 0
Since it was introduced to everyone last November, Tesla has boasted a pickup, one that Elon Musk himself already said would have a futuristic...
Read more

Last hours of the X-Days Mediaworld: the best discounts on LG and Sony TVs

Shopping Guide Brian Adam - 0
They will expire at 23:59 today, 27 May 2020, the Mediaworld X-Days. It is therefore the last hours to be able to enjoy the...
Read more
AmazonBrian Adam - 0

Goodbye to Amazon Pantry: the service will close on June 30th

With a note published on its official Italian website, Amazon has announced the closure of Pantry, the service that...
Read more
Latest news

Works of art amaze the public in Tralee in County Kerry

Brian Adam - 0
In Tralee in County Kerry, people are amazed at artworks being created unexpectedly on street walls around the town. The gorgeous murals are being...
Read more
Apps

Google Play removes millions of comments about TikTok, but expels it from its selection of publishers

Brian Adam - 0
Recently Google Play has swept TikTok from its Editors Pick, a title that is earned by those quality applications that Google considers worthy of...
Read more
Android

How Smart Rent, Samsung's Galaxy rental program works

Brian Adam - 0
Samsung is focusing heavily on it Smart Rent, the rental service of the Korean giant that allows you to always have in your...
Read more
Corona Virus

Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi will jointly produce half of their vehicles by 2025

Brian Adam - 0
Strengthening cooperation between the three car manufacturers is a response to the crisis caused by AFP Automakers Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors announced Wednesday that...
Read more
Latest news

Another 17 are killed by Covid 19 in the State and there are 73 new cases of the virus in the country

Brian Adam - 0
It was announced this afternoon that another 17 people have died of Covid 19 in the State and that there have been 73 new...
Read more
Computing

Creative completes the Sound BlasterX G6 experience with the addition of GameVoice Mix

Brian Adam - 0
Creative once again improves the console gaming experience. Through the new firmware update was GameVoice Mix implemented to Sound BlasterX G6 functions, improving the...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY