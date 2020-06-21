Goldman takes advantage of the virus to be a tenant with preference

Goldman Sachs is not called a vampire squid for no reason. His attempts to use a so-called Voluntary Company Agreement (CVA) with Travelodge, a British hotel chain that he co-owns with hedge funds GoldenTree Asset and Avenue Capital, may be the latest example.

CVAs typically imply that the tenant is in dire straits. When used by debt-ridden British retailers like New Look and Debenhams, they allowed rents to drop if 75% of their value creditors accepted it.

Travelodge, which rents out its hotel assets, is a less obvious candidate for bankruptcy. It has been growing in revenue for six years and had more than 125 million euros of cash on the balance sheet in March. Despite the fact that their owners calculate that the confinements could cut sales by almost half in 2020, their demand for a rent cut of almost 40% seems opportunistic.

Still, it appears that Secure Income REIT, Travelodge's largest landlord, could cooperate. That could be because Goldman and hedge funds offer $ 214 million in support and the right to kick Travelodge out of the buildings using termination clauses if necessary. The landlords will also get a share of the group's ebitda if it exceeds 180 million euros for three years.

All in all, it seems better for Goldman and company. Everything except 35 of the $ 214 million is debt or cash already on Travelodge's balance sheet. Given the likely impact on revenue this year, it seems hard even to come close to 2019's 115 million ebitda. The result is that Goldman and other shareholders get a decent deal, bondholders are protected, and lessors lose out. .

Before Covid-19, rental agreements used to include conditions that guaranteed increases in line with inflation. What Goldman and company seem to have noticed is that many tenants are now on the brink of insolvency. Therefore, building owners have to treat the marginally prosperous with preference.

>