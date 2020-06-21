HealthCorona VirusLatest news
Updated:

Goldman takes advantage of the virus to be a tenant with preference

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
ScienceBrian Adam -

A dark matter experiment finds something … but not what it was looking for

An experiment for dark matter research has finally announced that it has found something, but it is not what...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

The beginning of an ‘almost complete’ solar eclipse in Pakistan

Karachi / Lahore: A solar eclipse has begun in Pakistan that will be "almost complete" in Karachi and Lahore,...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
ScienceBrian Adam -

This 518 million year old arthropod is unlike any creature that exists today

Lo Xiaocaris luoi, a 518 million-year-old creature similar to a shrimp, he did not have a single "weapon" available,...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

5 apps in addition to FaceApp with which you can transform your photos

There is something that nobody has told you about FaceApp and how it can use your information, so here...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam -

Google Play Store: Over 60 Android apps, games and themes as a gift today

Today Android Google Play Store gifts. The search engine shop, specifically, gives more 60 applications, games, themes, icons and customization...
Read more
Game ReviewsBrian Adam -

The Outer Worlds, Switch review

We analyze the latest Obsidian for Nintendo Switch and we clear the doubts about the port that Virtuos has...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Goldman Sachs is not called a vampire squid for no reason. His attempts to use a so-called Voluntary Company Agreement (CVA) with Travelodge, a British hotel chain that he co-owns with hedge funds GoldenTree Asset and Avenue Capital, may be the latest example.

CVAs typically imply that the tenant is in dire straits. When used by debt-ridden British retailers like New Look and Debenhams, they allowed rents to drop if 75% of their value creditors accepted it.

Travelodge, which rents out its hotel assets, is a less obvious candidate for bankruptcy. It has been growing in revenue for six years and had more than 125 million euros of cash on the balance sheet in March. Despite the fact that their owners calculate that the confinements could cut sales by almost half in 2020, their demand for a rent cut of almost 40% seems opportunistic.

Still, it appears that Secure Income REIT, Travelodge's largest landlord, could cooperate. That could be because Goldman and hedge funds offer $ 214 million in support and the right to kick Travelodge out of the buildings using termination clauses if necessary. The landlords will also get a share of the group's ebitda if it exceeds 180 million euros for three years.

All in all, it seems better for Goldman and company. Everything except 35 of the $ 214 million is debt or cash already on Travelodge's balance sheet. Given the likely impact on revenue this year, it seems hard even to come close to 2019's 115 million ebitda. The result is that Goldman and other shareholders get a decent deal, bondholders are protected, and lessors lose out. .

Before Covid-19, rental agreements used to include conditions that guaranteed increases in line with inflation. What Goldman and company seem to have noticed is that many tenants are now on the brink of insolvency. Therefore, building owners have to treat the marginally prosperous with preference.

>

More Articles Like This

Two others with Covid-19 died, 22 new cases confirmed

Latest news Brian Adam -
At least 2,260 people have died in Ireland since the start of the pandemic, 1,715 people south of the border and 545 north of...
Read more

Irish language concerns in Rathcairn and approval given for hotel development and housing scheme

Latest news Brian Adam -
Comharchumann Ráth Chairn say that the new development would 'destroy' Irish as a community language in the area ...
Read more

The beginning of an ‘almost complete’ solar eclipse in Pakistan

Latest news Brian Adam -
Karachi / Lahore: A solar eclipse has begun in Pakistan that will be "almost complete" in Karachi and Lahore, while a narrow strip passing...
Read more

Well done Marcus Rashford, don't let any child go hungry

Latest news Brian Adam -
A long-term policy is needed to overcome the insidious problem of youth hunger ...
Read more

Yellow in Botswana: more than 150 elephants killed in mysterious circumstances

Latest news Brian Adam -
Yellow in Botswana: More than 150 elephants have died in recent months under mysterious circumstances. Poaching and poisoning are excluded from the main culprits,...
Read more

China has released details of clashes with Indian troops in the Gulwan Valley

Latest news Brian Adam -
Beijing: China has sent troops to the Gwalior Valley Details of the clashes have been released. China has released details of clashes with Indian troops...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY