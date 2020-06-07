Going canes while a thermal camera is watching you: how bars and restaurants foresee the “new normal”

"To go to a restaurant you need three things: a reason to go, have money to pay for it and your mood. If you are lucky I have all three and I find a screen and some protocols for social distancing, it will be something that affects my satisfaction as a customer, Who is going to eat out with a partition that separates you?"is the question asked by David Rubert, gastronomic consultant and specialist in Hotel Administration.

Spain is headed as one of the countries most closely linked to the culture of the bar and eating out as a form of leisure: being crowded at the bar asking for a beer, restaurants crowded with waiters flying between tables and tables, night bars with crowded people .. . We can forget for a long time about that characteristic bustle.

How will it be then? Without a doubt, here we will also have the opportunity to live a totally dystopian reality.

Screens between diners

Definitive dates for the reopening of the country have not yet been announced, but on April 22 the mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, announced that the City Council is working on its own de-escalation plan. It included proposals for the return of hospitality in the community, such as expanding the terraces of the bars, reducing capacity or installing partitions between diners.

The partitions are one of the proposals that have generated the most doubts in the hospitality sector. José Luis Yzuel, president of the Spanish Hotel Industry Confederation, already told our colleagues that restaurants are unlikely to screen the tables: "If you have a reservation for four people, what I have to do is separate that table from the table of next door, do not put screens between the four people who come together. "

"Right now we are in a brainstorming with several alternative ideas, but we do not contemplate the bulkhead. It shouldn't be asked, it's like you put them in supermarkets, "he concludes.

If it would be strange for us to go to eat with our friends separated by a glass between us, José Domingo Pulido, General Manager of Global Gastrology, a gastronomic consulting and marketing agency, also adds that this "can be applied where possible, but it will mean reducing the interior of the venue to half the capacity. " Which leads us to the following problem that the hospitality industry will have to face: the space.

Better outside than inside: reduction of capacity and expansion of terraces

Based on what the mayor of Madrid has proposed, "the approach is to make the rule more flexible with regard to the space of the terraces, to make it easier for requests to expand them and for consumption to be made mostly abroad and not inside the premises ", continues José Domingo," at least in Madrid, the intention is to do so ".

Even if these measures are facilitated, the problem is that this deployment of tables It will only be possible for those who have their establishment in places with available sidewalks. Others will have no choice but to cope with the space they have inside the premises.

This is the case of the Coque restaurant, for example: "If we could we would buy a terrace but because of the area where the restaurant is, it is impossible, and being haute cuisine we do not consider the possibility of taking the tables outside on the sidewalk, with cars and so on ", Mario Sandoval, the owner of the same, tells us," we ask the Government to tell us the measures as soon as possible, how much capacity do we have to work? Less than 40%, less than 20%? Right now we are waiting for these measures to be able to make decisions. "

Meltdown Bar in Madrid, an establishment with a completely different essence, still has the same problem. It is impossible for him to unfold tables, but due to the lack of space: "The street is very narrow and setting two high tables does not save the bar"explains Enrique, the owner.

As there are consoles, one of the attractions of the bar, will put dispensers for each time a client uses the controls, among others: "Still when we reopen, obviously due to social distancing, we will have to reduce the capacity. How much? 30% capacity. We will not be able to survive on that, we are still not worth opening for that 30% capacity"

Each survives as they can. In Coque, for example, on May 18 they premiere CoquettoGo, so that people can order food at home and thus at least recover even a part of the turnover. Meltdown has opted for crowdfunding so that people can support them and be able to buy face masks to give at the entrance to the bar when they reopen, among other restructuring.

"We are talking about 20% -40% of capacity, which is directly linked to sales and a gradual and unknown growth," explains David Rubert. "Many restaurants to open with a 30% capacity, they prefer to continue with the ERTE until October and that doubt burdens the State. You can reduce staff, but those you have at ERTE do not recover them in six months. If you fire, you spend on layoff, if you hire them you spend on wages. It is dead end street".

An uncertain future in the face of uncertain measures

If we try to make a prediction based on other countries, we can assume that the reopening in Spain is all or to go, and Italy plans to reopen bars and restaurants on June 1.

There are those who, in any case, even in the absence of concrete indications from the Government, try to anticipate possible problems and seek solutions. Mario Sandoval, for example, has been in contact with different laboratories and suppliers about thermal cameras to record the temperature of customers and employees upon entering. He has also been searching and testing with suppliers so that his employees use splash screens, in addition to the masks. For the rest, they are still waiting for what they say from the Government.

Needless to say, our eating habits will inevitably be affected. Drinking cider from the same glass, as has been the custom in Asturias, or "the center plate" to share, as is typical in Andalusia, will be traditions that we will have to put aside for the duration of this pandemic. So far, the La Junta crisis committee has already sent proposals to the government to establish a maximum of 30 minutes in bars and 90 in restaurants in Andalusia when the reopening is made.

As we could read in El País, the VP Plaza de España is committed to more extreme measures. From quick tests on the door before entering (they do not rule out having to do them in an ambulance next to the access), to giving a welcome kit of protective material with gloves, mask and gel. Also substitute the breakfast buffet for a bag with fruit and yogurt, going through a limited circuit.

And what about hotels or buffets a little more modest? Jose Domingo agrees that "it would be seen how it will work in a normative way, but it seems reasonable that this model changes to a first and second plate format".

"The reopening will not only depend on the adaptation to the norm, but the psychological response of the consumer. It will not behave in the same way. People will not return overnight to consume in restaurants and bars, they will not It is going to crowd in a bar like before. That barbelling will be different. Managing social distancing here will be very difficult. "