Goes long: Google decides to have its employees work from home until July 2021

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Goes long: Google decides to have its employees work from home until July 2021

Without stepping on the offices until July 2021. This is what Google has decided for almost all its employees, seeing that the rate of spread of the COVID-19 virus pandemic in the United States does not improve: they will work from home for the next year to guarantee their health.

Other companies like Apple had already taken similar measures for the majority of its workforce (about 200,000 people), but only until the end of this year. Google happens to be like this the first company to extend well into 2021 his measurements of distance and work from home. An employee of Google Spain has also confirmed the measure.

Permanent teleworking is already a serious proposal in the big technologies

Google’s initial plan was to return to offices last month, but the contagion curve in the United States has made that impossible. Sundar Pichai himself made the decision to extend the employees’ work from home at a meeting that the source said took place last week. At the moment Google has not given any official comment on the matter.

Other large companies maintain similar restrictions: all Amazon employees who can do so will telework until January 8, 2021. In the case of Twitter, employees who want to can work from home forever if they want to. The same is true of Facebook, a company that already in May proposed that half of its workforce permanently telework from home by 2030.

We do not know the conditions in which we will find ourselves in twelve months: the race to obtain a vaccine continues and everything indicates that until that moment we will continue with “the hammer and the dance” to keep the infections at bay. While this period lasts, the safest way to avoid infections is to avoid crowds and leave only for the essentials.

