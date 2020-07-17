Latest newsTop Stories
Go viral video of a drone depicting a man with the worst burn ever

By Brian Adam
In this period it can often happen to get burned, it is natural. Especially if you often go to the sea and do not use sunscreen to protect yourself from the sun’s rays. However, today’s case has been called “extreme”, and shows the harmful effects of sunburn.

The man appears – by chance – the first time in a video shot by ABC News, which it showed some huge stingrays swimming in shallow water on a Florida beach. However, suddenly, the shot opens and a man is seen with what has been called the “worst sunburn” ever seen.

In fact, in the movie, the bather it is with the skin so burnt as to emit a reddish/purple tinge which overshadows everything else. Despite the spectacular nature of these huge creatures a few meters from the shore, the absolute star of Michael J McCarthy’s video – for almost all Twitter users – is the burner bathed. On the web, the shot from above went viral, and users immediately pinned the nickname “Hellboy”, “Satan” and “Lobster” to man.

However, such burns are not to be underestimated. There are three types:

  • First degree: the mildest, since the lesion is limited to the most superficial layer of the skin and is always accompanied by redness (erythema) with burning but bearable pain;
  • Second degree: in this case, in addition to being concerned with the surface layer of the skin, the underlying tissue layer is involved. These burns cause skin inflammation, swelling and the formation of fluid-filled blisters;
  • Third grade: such a burn causes very deep tissue involvement. The skin appears blackened, cold, dry and hard, and – despite what it might seem – there is no pain due to the destruction of the nerve endings.

This is not the worst burn ever, but surely the man in the video has had a bad quarter of an hour.

