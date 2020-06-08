'Go back to your cotton fields' – a young Gaeltacht man describes the racist insults he was subjected to

The protests against racism around the world have encouraged the young player from the Caide na Gaeltachta Franz Sauerland to speak out about the racism that was consumed.

A young man from Corca Dhuibhne has described the racism he has seen on the playing field while playing with Cumann Caide na Gaeltachta.

As protests against racism began worldwide after George Floyd's assassination in Minnesota, Franz Sauerland, who is from Ardnasheen, decided to speak out about the racist incidents that have happened to him in recent years.

“One of the occasions stands out for me,” Sauerland said of the program The Southern Life on RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta. "I wasn't even playing in this game, I was a water warden because I was injured. I went in to water one of my colleagues and his rider told me a terrible thing, he told me to go back to my 'cotton fields'. I'll remember that forever. ”

Sauerland explained that the incident bounced and he didn't know what to do.

“It never happened before that, for the first time. Down on the sidelines and quiet for the rest of the game. I don't mind, 'said the young man.

“I was sort of embarrassed and sorry. Didn't I know why he would say such a thing to me? ”

Although Sauerland told the referee nothing about the incident, he later learned that the referee had been informed of it and that the perpetrator had been suspended.

Sauerland's mother is from Ghana and his father is from Germany. He says that he had good friends from a very young age, but that he was sometimes hard on him when he was growing up.

“I always felt I had to work twice as much as everyone, even on the wagon. I wanted to be better than everyone so they would respect me, ”Sauerland said.

While he thinks racism is improving in Ireland, Sauerland says many people do not realize how serious the problem of racism is in the country. He has seen his ignorance as people often see him at work.

"I worked in a supermarket in Dingle town and they ask me some very strange questions. Questions like 'Where do you come from?'. I tell them I was born and raised here but they say to me, 'No, tell me the truth.' I say 'I'm Irish' but they keep pushing and pushing to find out I'm black, ” said Sauerland.

“I wonder how many times it happened, it happens once a month, maybe. It is older people. They do not have a proper understanding. They don't want me to be ugly. ”

Sauerland participated in the Black Lives Matter anti-racism demonstration in Dingle this evening and hopes that this movement will increase public awareness of the problems facing black people in Ireland and around the world.

"(The protest) is for the next generation and the children that are coming. Have a proper understanding of racism – and it will never happen again. ”