 sd
Tech NewsAppsTech GiantsGoogle
Updated:

Gmail for Android will not only integrate Meet video calls, it will also have text chat

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

How to?Brian Adam -

WhatsApp: How to activate the Hidden Mode and no longer appear ‘Online’

WhatsApp offers the possibility of being unnoticed within the app, hiding the ‘Online’, ‘Typing’ and even double-checking with this...
Read more
GoogleBrian Adam -

Default backup for Google Photos and Videos suspended

Silicon Valley: Google has suspended its default backup feature for photos and videos received on social media. According to Google's...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

How to activate the "private mode" of WhatsApp?

Now you can hide all the WhatsApp conversations on your cell phone to the maximum. Photo: Writing WhatsApp is an ideal...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

Amazon discounts: on offer a curved ASUS ROG STRIX gaming monitor

Amazon's promotions day opens with a very attractive discount on a curved ASUS ROG Strix gaming monitor, with a...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
Tech NewsBrian Adam -

How to know if you have been silenced on WhatsApp

If you haven't talked to any of your WhatsApp contacts in a while, it may have silenced you. Do...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Gmail for Android will not only integrate Meet video calls, it will also have text chat

Google is making profound changes to its mobile applications in recent months, although the one we are dealing with now has to do with the decision to move all its messaging apps under the same roof. Something that has allowed, for example, to finally have a computer ecosystem with Meet for computers and professional environment, and Duo for mobile phones. Although both apps sometimes cross the line.

Part of these movements is also affecting Gmail, which in recent weeks has already taken the step of incorporating Meet into the app’s tabs, a functionality that will arrive sooner or later depending on when Google definitively activates it. The next thing, that Gmail for Android will also have chat. Google Chat, and with full integration.

Mail, video and chat under the same app

Meet integrated in Gmail

The information comes to us through Android Police, which has decompiled the last of the APK files corresponding to the Gmail app for Android and has found the future changes hidden in its code. It is common for developers to place parts of code in their applications to activate future functionalities, and in this case, it is appreciated the prompt arrival of Google Chat to Gmail that we carry on our mobile phones.

In the latest Gmail APK you can see how the integration with Meet, Google’s video call service, is becoming more robust, but also lines of code that lay the groundwork for two future tabs. One of them would be called “Chat“and it would become a private chat for conversations between two contacts. The second one would be called”Rooms” and would serve to host group conversations. And yes, we are talking about text conversations.

Google will integrate Chats in Gmail, although we can disable them. The question is, also RCS?

Google would thus be brought to Gmail for Android all its interpersonal communication systems so that it is not necessary to change apps to use these services. If before we had an app for email and an app for video calls, in addition to an app for chat with a Google Allo already disappeared, now everything will run under the Gmail app itself. The price, however, will be that we will inevitably have a heavier app in every sense. With RCS messaging? We’ll see.

As in the case of the Meet tab, which is still in the implementation phase, users can deactivate both individual chats and chat rooms, thus keeping the functionality of Gmail for Android intact. We will see, however, if these characteristics are not too annoying being, as it seems they will be, ‘opt-out’.

Track | 9to5Google

More Articles Like This

Euronics launches a flyer dedicated to iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max: here are the discounts

iphone Brian Adam -
Euronics today launched a new flyer dedicated exclusively to the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max 64 gigabytes. Until July 12, in...
Read more

They develop a glove capable of instantly translating sign language

Smart Gadgets Brian Adam -
The technological revolution that we are going to live, which brings artificial intelligence, deep learning and a lot more of previously unheard of concepts,...
Read more

Samsung, announced the arrival in Italy of the Galaxy A51 5G

Android Brian Adam -
Samsung has Galaxy A51 5G smartphone launched in Italy, a variant of the already known and best-selling Galaxy A51 ready for the new fifth-generation...
Read more

OnePlus launches its new cheap Smart TVs with the U and Y series

Editor's Pick Brian Adam -
OnePlus announced in September last year its first QLED televisions. With them, the company entered the premium segment of the Smart TV. Although we...
Read more

New series and movies from Disney +, Filmin, Starzplay and Sky in July 2020

Entertainment Brian Adam -
Although we have already told you everything that Netflix, HBO and Prime Video have for the month of July, There are still many other...
Read more

Expert July 2020 flyer "100% convenience": discounts on TV and smartphones

Electronics Brian Adam -
Expert also launched the new July 2020 flyer, which will be active until the 12th of the month in all participating stores. Is called...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY