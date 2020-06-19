Gloves and masks are rapidly creating a new environmental problem

The COVID-19 pandemic has drastically reduced greenhouse gas emissions, causing our planet to get a nice bite of fresh air. However, it also has created a new environmental problem derived from the massive presence of latex masks and gloves that are thrown on the ground without any hesitation.

Oceans, rivers and sewers are about to be submerged from disposable masks, latex gloves, bottles of hand sanitizer and other personal protective equipment. There are several groups that monitor the situation, and recently Opération Mer Propre, a French group for the conservation of the oceans, reported seeing more of these items in the Mediterranean Sea.

This is not a single European problem: numerous city authorities in the United States have reported that sewers and rainwater pumping stations have been clogged with latex gloves and masks. In fact, many people are disposing of these objects through their toilet. Although there is still no official data on the extent of the problem, the Associated Press has contacted 15 city authorities in the United States and all have reported that they have had significantly more obstructions in sewers and drainage problems since the start of the pandemic.

Numerous recycling organizations have urged people to dispose of their protective equipment safely. “Nobody should leave used plastic gloves and masks on the ground or in the bushes“, emphasizes David Biderman, executive director of the Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA).