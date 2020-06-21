Global sales of ‘smartphones’ fell so far in 2020

Manufacturers like Samsung, Huawei and Oppo saw declines of more than 19 per cent.

According to Gartner, global smartphone sales decreased by 20% in the first quarter of 2020 due to the impact of the new coronavirus.

In a study published by the American firm, the data shows that Samsung, Huawei and Oppo had sales drops of over 19%, while the Chinese Xiaomi reported a small increase of 1.4%, but it was the only one that did not saw a decrease.

Isolation measures and economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the demand for smartphones worldwide.

According to Anshul Gupta, a senior research analyst at Gartner, this is the “worst decline” in the global telephony market and is related to a general shift in the consumer towards avoiding non-essential expenses.

“Most of the major Chinese manufacturers and Apple were badly affected by the temporary closures of their factories in China and the reduction in consumer spending due to the global haven in place.”

Among the top 5 manufacturers, Samsung, Huawei and Oppo recorded the worst performances.

While the main smartphone providers recorded a decrease, Xiaomi was the exception. According to Gartner, “Strong sales of Redmi devices in international markets and the aggressive focus of the online channel led Xiaomi to achieve better-than-expected sales.”

The analyst also highlights that although Samsung’s smartphone sales decreased by 22.7% in the first quarter of 2020, the company still held the number 1 position with a market share of 18.5%.

“COVID-19 negatively impacted Samsung’s smartphone sales during the quarter. However, the decline could have been much worse,” Gupta said, adding that “its limited presence in China and the location of its manufacturing facilities outside China prevented a steeper decline. ”

Huawei posted the worst performance among the world’s top five smartphone providers in the first quarter of 2020. Smartphone sales fell to 42.5 million units, a decrease of 27.3% year-over-year. Even with its first decline in smartphone sales, Huawei remained in second place with a market share of 14.2%.

Meanwhile, Huawei has had a bigger challenge to stay in second place. Grupta predicted a difficult year not only due to the impact of the coronavirus but also due to the absence of the Google Play Store. “Although it has developed the Huawei Mobile Service (HMS) ecosystem, with the lack of popular applications from Google and the Google Play store, Huawei is unlikely to attract new smartphone buyers in international markets,” she said.

Although Apple It is not as dependent on China as Huawei, Oppo or Vivo, the apple giant, did face supply restrictions and store closings that negatively affected iPhone sales in the first quarter of 2020. However, the impact of the Pandemic was less significant than vendors for the other extreme. Apple’s iPhone sales decreased by 8.2%, totalling 41 million units in the first quarter of 2020.

For its part, Oppo's sales fell by 19.1% in the first quarter of 2020.