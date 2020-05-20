Global human development is on its way back this year for the first time since 1990

The effects of this unprecedented crisis could be contained with concerted action and an equity approach. COVID-19: an enlarger of inequalities

Forecasts suggest that the drop in human development will be much greater in developing countries that have fewer means to manage the social and economic effects of the pandemic than other richer countries.

In the education sector, given the closure of schools and the deep gaps in access to online learning, UNDP estimates that 86% of primary school children are currently out of school in countries with low human development , compared to 20% in countries with very high human development.

However, with more equitable access to the Internet that allows lagging countries to close the gap with respect to those who lead their development group, something that is feasible, current inequalities in education could be closed.

The adoption of decisive and equity-focused interventions can boost the reaction of economies and societies in ways that mitigate the profound effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This crisis shows that if we are not able to integrate equity into our policies, many people will be left behind. This is especially relevant in the case of the "new needs" of the 21st century, such as access to the Internet, which is allowing us to take advantage of the benefits of teleeducation, telemedicine and work from home, "says Pedro Conceição, director of the UNDP Human Development Report Office.

Equity-focused approaches can be implemented at a reasonable cost. For example, closing the digital divide in low- and middle-income countries is estimated to cost just 1% of the extraordinary packages of fiscal support measures approved so far worldwide in response to COVID-19.

The importance of equity is demonstrated in the United Nations Framework for the immediate socio-economic response to the COVID-19 crisis, which establishes basic benchmarks for good ecological governance and gender equality from which to build a "new normal". The framework recommends the adoption of five priority steps to face the complexity of this crisis: protect health systems and services; improve social protection; protect jobs, small and medium-sized enterprises and workers in the informal sector; macroeconomic policies that benefit everyone; and promoting peace, good governance and trust to strengthen social cohesion. UNDP calls on the international community to quickly invest in the capacities of developing countries to follow these steps.