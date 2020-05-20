Wednesday, May 20, 2020
EconomyLatest news
Updated:

Global human development is on its way back this year for the first time since 1990

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Game ReviewsBrian Adam - 0

Mafia 2: Definitive Edition, analysis. Family, power and respect in 4K

We analyzed the remastering of Mafia 2 in its Definitive Edition. D3T Limited has been commissioned to give Empire...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

How to clear WhatsApp cache

To always have the maximum performance of WhatsApp on your cell phone, here we show you how to clean...
Read more
Car TechBrian Adam - 0

Elon Musk confirms Vittorio Sgarbi on Coronavirus: "the numbers are inflated"

On the Coronavirus issue, Elon Musk has always made comments that have divided public opinion. Right from the start,...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

WhatsApp MODs: Extras that can end up banned

WhatsApp is the most famous and used instant messaging application in the world, and it is common for you...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

DJI Mavic 3 rumours: release date, price, specs

DJI Mavic 3 rumours: Release date, price, specs 2020 was supposed to be a big year for DJI, with several...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

Xiaomi prepares a mask that disinfects with UV and serves for Face ID

Masks have become one more element of our day today. As we have already been telling you in these pages,...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

Honduras will be one of the first countries to have Israel’s covid-19 vaccine

In China, the United States and Israel, work is underway to develop the covid-19 vaccine. The mayor of Choluteca...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The effects of this unprecedented crisis could be contained with concerted action and an equity approach. COVID-19: an enlarger of inequalities

Forecasts suggest that the drop in human development will be much greater in developing countries that have fewer means to manage the social and economic effects of the pandemic than other richer countries.

In the education sector, given the closure of schools and the deep gaps in access to online learning, UNDP estimates that 86% of primary school children are currently out of school in countries with low human development , compared to 20% in countries with very high human development.

However, with more equitable access to the Internet that allows lagging countries to close the gap with respect to those who lead their development group, something that is feasible, current inequalities in education could be closed.

The adoption of decisive and equity-focused interventions can boost the reaction of economies and societies in ways that mitigate the profound effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This crisis shows that if we are not able to integrate equity into our policies, many people will be left behind. This is especially relevant in the case of the "new needs" of the 21st century, such as access to the Internet, which is allowing us to take advantage of the benefits of teleeducation, telemedicine and work from home, "says Pedro Conceição, director of the UNDP Human Development Report Office.

Equity-focused approaches can be implemented at a reasonable cost. For example, closing the digital divide in low- and middle-income countries is estimated to cost just 1% of the extraordinary packages of fiscal support measures approved so far worldwide in response to COVID-19.

The importance of equity is demonstrated in the United Nations Framework for the immediate socio-economic response to the COVID-19 crisis, which establishes basic benchmarks for good ecological governance and gender equality from which to build a "new normal". The framework recommends the adoption of five priority steps to face the complexity of this crisis: protect health systems and services; improve social protection; protect jobs, small and medium-sized enterprises and workers in the informal sector; macroeconomic policies that benefit everyone; and promoting peace, good governance and trust to strengthen social cohesion. UNDP calls on the international community to quickly invest in the capacities of developing countries to follow these steps.

More Articles Like This

They develop a tool for SMEs to get out of the uncertainty generated by the covid-19

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
The PXS company developed a web course with tips that will allow small and medium-sized companies to resume their work without the pandemic being...
Read more

Another 11 people with Covid-19 died, 87% of patients recovering

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
At least 2,065 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak, 1,571 people south of the border and 494 north of it ...
Read more

11 others died by Covid-19, 64 new cases

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
The health authorities confirmed this afternoon that eleven more people have died of Covid-19 disease in the State and that there are 64 new...
Read more

Luxury sector resumes production, weakened after weeks of paralysis due to pandemic

Economy Brian Adam - 0
Globally, a contraction of the luxury goods market is forecast between 20% and 35% in 2020. "There are public aids, but large groups should...
Read more

Man charged with murdering David Douglas

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Lee Canavan, 31, who has no permanent address, was brought to court in Dublin accused of murdering David Douglas in the city four years...
Read more

Wyndham to Defer Part of Investments and Hotel Openings to 2021

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
Of the $ 150 million the company planned to invest in Mexico in 2020, a third will be injected the following year. The hotel company...
Read more
Tech NewsBrian Adam - 0

Edge is updated in the Dev Channel: quieter notifications, certificate improvements and more improvements now available

Microsoft continues to release updates for the new Edge. The Chromium-based engine has given a new boost to the...
Read more
Economy

Global human development is on its way back this year for the first time since 1990

Brian Adam - 0
The effects of this unprecedented crisis could be contained with concerted action and an equity approach. COVID-19: an enlarger of inequalities Forecasts suggest that the...
Read more
Tech News

Run: the latest PowerToys tool that comes to Windows 10 can now be downloaded to optimize searches on the PC

Brian Adam - 0
At the end of April we saw how the Microsoft PowerToys were updated again. It was version 0.17 that provided a series of improvements...
Read more
Android

Honor X10: motorized camera and 90 Hz screen for the new economic 5G mobile

Brian Adam - 0
This year Honor turns the X around and we go from the Honor 9x directly to the new one Honor 10x. This terminal goes...
Read more
Tech News

31 Minutes gives you the most fun backgrounds for your video calls

Brian Adam - 0
Your video calls will be the most original with the funds of 31 FREE minutes, you can choose from the newscast's studio to Juanín's...
Read more
Corona Virus

They develop a tool for SMEs to get out of the uncertainty generated by the covid-19

Brian Adam - 0
The PXS company developed a web course with tips that will allow small and medium-sized companies to resume their work without the pandemic being...
Read more
Latest news

Another 11 people with Covid-19 died, 87% of patients recovering

Brian Adam - 0
At least 2,065 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak, 1,571 people south of the border and 494 north of it ...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY