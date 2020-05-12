Global 5G connections will grow 20 times by 2025

The data projects that for next year, connections will grow by 180% to reach 340 million.

By EuroXlive

Data compiled by Finbold.com shows that global 5G connections will be 2.7 billion over the next five years. According to the data, this will be a growth of at least 20 times from this year's 120 million connections.

5G connections to keep growing

The data projects that for next year, connections will grow by 180% to reach 340 million. By 2022, connections will be 810 million and then grow by 72.8% to reach 1.4 billion in 2023. Over the next four years, connections will remain at 2 billion and then increase by 35% to 2.7 billion in 2025.

5G is the fifth generation mobile network with a new global wireless standard that follows previous connections from 1G, 2G, 3G and 4G networks. With 5G, the network is designed to connect virtually everyone, including machines, objects, and even devices. According to the report:

However, with the 5G network imminent, there have been concerns about the network's potential impact on human health. There is still controversy that the network entails a dangerous escalation of traditional cellular technology that comes with higher energy radiation that causes possible harmful effects on humans. "

Globally, companies are moving to establish 5G connections as a way to reap the full benefits of technology. The big players in the world of technology have filed patents on the network with Asia in the lead.

As of February 2020, China's Huawei had 3,147 applications followed by Samsung with 2,795.ZTE is third with 2,561 patents in total, while South Korea's LG has 2,300 patents in total. Elsewhere, Nokia has 2,149 patents, while Erickson has 1,494. From North America, Qualcomm has filed 1,293 patents, while Intel has 870 applications.