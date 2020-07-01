Gilead does well not to push the price of remdesivir to the limit

Medicine may be a science, but the price of drugs is definitely an art. This is especially true in the case of Gilead Sciences' treatment for Covid-19, given the lack of alternative treatments for the pandemic. The price of $ 2,300 for a remdesivir cycle may seem high (compared to the basic cost of manufacturing the product) but it is actually quite moderate.

Let's start at the bottom. The marginal cost of producing remdesivir is probably less than $ 600, according to the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review, an independent nonprofit organization.

But companies must spend a lot on drug research and development. If Gilead's development costs for 2020 are taken into account, the cost rises to $ 1,010-1,600.

Medications carry many other costs as well, including the need to subsidize products that failed to develop. The Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development at Tufts University (Boston) estimated that in 2014 the median cost of developing new drugs was about $ 2.6 billion.

If the drug companies keep 40% of their revenue for profit, Gilead would have to sell approximately 3 million cycles of remdesivir to cover its costs at that price of $ 2,300.

An alternative question is not what it costs, but what it is worth. The drug has been shown to help seriously ill patients recover four days faster. Gilead CEO Daniel O’Day says four days in a US hospital cost about $ 12,000.

The actual upper limit of what the market could support for remdesivir could be even higher, as there are no proven alternatives, and the Covid-19 has the potential to overwhelm intensive care units. The Institute for Clinical and Economic Review estimates that it would be cost-effective up to $ 5,080 per cycle.

Gilead does well not to test that limit. The costs of healthcare in America are already inflated, and charging what people could afford would create a political minefield. Most American voters said health care costs were one of the most important issues during the 2018 legislative elections, according to the KFF pollster.

Ahead of the November presidential election, moderating the $ 94 billion pharmaceutical group could help it accumulate political capital. It's better to prevent than to cure.

