Giant mammoth remains found in Mexico: they weighed twice as much as a T-Rex

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Giant mammoth remains found in Mexico: they weighed twice as much as a T-Rex

An incredible discovery that occurred in Mexico during the construction of the new airport in the Mexican capital: gigantic skulls and tusks of huge mammoths they came out of the earth during the excavations.

About 70 single mammoths have been found since the end of last year. More than 10,000 years ago, in fact, this part of Mexico, about 50 kilometres north of the centre of Mexico City, was teeming with herds of mammoths, attracted by the lush grasslands and lakes that were present on the boundless territory.

The spot where recent remains were discovered would probably have been part of a winding mud-dense coast on the edge of a formed lake during the end of the last ice age. “When an animal of this size fell here, it froze and was unable to escape,” says Ruben Manzanilla, the chief archaeologist behind the exhumation of skeletons.

The remains belong to the Colombian mammoth (relatives of the woolly one), a gigantic creature: it weighed 20 tons, twice that of a Tyrannosaurus Rex, and reached a height of over 4 meters. There are other mammoths to be exhumed, but excavations have not slowed progress in the new airport, a top priority for President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

An undoubtedly incredible discovery.

