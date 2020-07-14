Ghost of Tsushima Review: the wind rises in the latest PS4 exclusive

Go galloping along the Tsushima prairies, while the wind caresses the stalks of grass, the horse pierces the air with its rapid gait and Jin tries sweetly to touch the petals of the flowers, it is a deeply suggestive experience. It has the delicacy and power of a haiku, those short but incisive Japanese poems that, with very few words, manage to convey a message of great intensity. And so also a Ghost of Tsushima a few images are enough to reveal the player's intentions: to tell a visually flashy epic, imbued with an epic and evocative charm, worthy of the best cinematic visions inspired by Kurosawa's works.

Just a pity that, just like haiku, also the suggestions of Ghost of Tsushima are short-lived. The last open world of Sucker Punch has the arduous task of closing the generation of PlayStation 4 and unfortunately it cannot do it in an entirely honorable way, with the same dignity that belongs to the noblest exclusives of the Sony clan. The pleasant initial impact, moreover, soon leaves room for an adventure as solid as full of playful and narrative uncertainties, which inevitably end up smoothing the overall yield. Sucker Punch's sword therefore seemed to us less sharp than we would have hoped for.

The story of the Invasion: discover the plot

The Mongol invasion of the island of Tsushima is a known story, but the development team chooses to reinterpret it in its own way, telling it through the eyes of the samurai Jin Sakaiwho has helplessly witnessed the defeat of his people at the hands of the barbarian hordes of Kothun Khan. The honor of the great Japanese warriors, accustomed to fighting following a precise code of behavioral rules, belonging to the Bushido law, nothing could have done against the merciless cruelty of the Mongols, who fight without respect for the opponent, and engage in looting and raiding.

When Lord Shimura, Jin's uncle and protector of Tsushima, is imprisoned by the Khan, the protagonist has nothing left to do but abandon the warrior's way to embrace the path of the Specter, destroying the invaders with their own weapons: those of fear. Along the way, Jin will meet several allies, alongside whom he will try to restore order to the island, advancing towards the fortress where the colossal Kothun awaits.

The story of Ghost of Tsushima possesses strong unexpressed potential: the transformation of samurai into Specter is inevitable, and experience it will not be marked by a Karma system. The very rare choices that we will make during the adventure serve more than anything else to change some lines of dialogue, but have no impact on the course of the plot, nor on the personality of Jin, who will gradually abandon the bushido rules in order to fulfill to a greater good.

The comparison between his ideologies and those of the noble Shimura, who trained him from an early age to the code of honor, he assumes partially ambiguous features in the first phase of history, to then become more schematic and linear. The problem does not lie in the absence of a karma system: the idea of ​​narrating a well-framed story according to a rigorous trend, free from the user's will, is fully respectable, but the moral dichotomy of the protagonist was not, in our opinion, notice, woven with due depthnor do you feel vigorously, if not in flashes, the ethical impact of your actions. Overall, devoid of big flicks or surprises, the plot of Ghost of Tsushima flows with absolute predictability for about 20 hours, with considerable drops in rhythm and with only sporadic points where the staging takes on epic and thundering connotations. The fact that such sequences represent a rarity in the narrative frame it tastes like a wasted opportunity: most of the kinematics are in fact static, not supported by a sufficiently valid direction, as well as weakened by a script not always up to the cinematographic references to which it is inspired.

However, there are situations in which Ghost of Tsushima sharpens his weapons, bases high-class cutscenes and makes us understand that, with a little more effort, Sucker Punch could have made a very thick story. It is a great pity, therefore, that the history of the game does not have the courage to dare, to lash the emotions of the players as the wind does with the Tsushima foliage.

The Samurai story: fight with honor

Even if the player is not granted freedom of decision during the story, the same cannot be said regarding the interactive phases. The island of Tsushima is obviously under the Mongol checkmate, between attacks by marauders, caravans and well-protected outposts: Jin will therefore have to clean up the invaders and will have at his disposal both the typical skills of the samurai, and those of the Ghost. Therefore, the user can (almost) always choose the way in which to approach the battles, deciding whether to act in stealth or whether to take one's arms with honor.

Before starting any face-to-face fight, we will have the opportunity to try our hand at a Comparison: at that point, just hold down the triangle button and release your grip just before the enemy attack hits to perform an instant kill. With the appropriate upgrades, we will even be able to chain multiple eliminations in a row, under the banner of a mechanism that is as simple as it is efficient.

The Ghost of Tsushima combat system represents, on paper, the best aspect of production. As much as Jin can only wield his precious family katana in close combat, the offensive options available are quite numerous: the combos to be unlocked give life to decidedly refined deathly dances, and the protagonist, through his sinuous movements, mows the opponents with the speed and elegance of a breath of wind.

The battles are faced with the alternation of light and heavy slits, through which to break the guard of the enemies to allow us to sink the blade into the flesh. Obviously, a parade or parry with the right timing allow us a window of opportunity to carry out lightning and generally lethal counterattacks, thanks to which fill the Determination indicator, or Jin's moral temperament, useful both for delivering more powerful blows and for restoring health. Retrieving vital energy in such an "ethereal" way, without medical kits whatsoever, relying only on the spirituality of the protagonist, frankly it seemed to us a game design solution not exactly consistent with the realistic tones of the story, which lingers in mysticism only when it talks about Japanese folklore and legends, but never concretely leverages on any supernatural element.

Mastering the combat system is not complex, but not so basic: the opponents are in fact somewhat tenacious, and tend to attack often in groups, mostly made up of different types of enemies. To face archers, spearmen, swordsmen and brutes will need a good dose of reflexes and ability to react, and those who want to get the most out of the technicality of the battles will be able to try their hand at a sufficiently large and choreographic range of combos. Finally, between ranged weapons, kunai and incendiary swords, the armamentarium supplied is not very large, but allows us to juggle adequately in the different situations we will face.

The warrior's robes and upgradesOne of Ghost of Tsushima's greatest strengths lies in the vastness of customization options. Jin can wear many different armor, all of the highest quality, which also change the character's statistics, adding to the ensemble a splash of role-playing game. Collecting the flowers along the prairies and taking them to a special merchant also allows you to unlock different colors for the equipment. Always recovering some material scattered around the map we will have the opportunity to upgrade the weapons supplied, to be sharpened in the camps by specialized blacksmiths. Finally, the discovery of sacred temples will give us some amulets that, like armor, can instill passive bonuses to Jin's talents, to make him more and more lethal.

The considerable potential of the combat system is unfortunately rounded off by two rather limiting factors: on the one hand, the absence of lock-on on the target it forces us to deal with an unstable camera, which only rarely frames the action correctly, and therefore often prevents us from observing the arrival of unmistakable shots and dodging deadly lunges in time; on the other the presence of numerous combos it has no real utility within battles. Learning different combinations does not bring an effective advantage, since the most effective technique will always consist in insisting on saving rolls, detours and heavy blows to break the guard, so as to get the better of the enemies without too many headaches. The different postures, called "Shapes", to be selected in battle (whose number we prefer not to reveal to you) considerably modify Jin's moveset and each one proves particularly useful with a specific type of opponent: it is a stimulating solution, which however accounts done reduces the need for too elaborate combos.

This is because in the fighting we will be encouraged to change the stances on the fly with a certain frequency, especially in the advanced stages, and consequently we will try to get rid of the opponents in a hurry, before being surrounded by other enemies more resistant to the moveset that we are adopting. The Ghost of Tsushima combat system therefore knows how to be precise and stratified enough, yet it lacks balance between its components. On the other hand, even the sharpest katana is likely to be ineffective in the hands of those who cannot brandish it.

The story of the ghost: kill in silence

If we do not want to stain our blade with blood we can always act sneaking, contravening the rules of the bushido, to slaughter the Mongols without being seen, like a Ghost. Supported by a fair amount of gadgets, including smoke bombs and poisonous darts, the stealth phases of Ghost of Tsushima follow rather typical patterns, belonging to most of the congeners.

It does not even help the level design, structured in such a way as to always highlight the infiltration points, a factor that makes the failure of a silent operation really difficult. It must also be said that when we move like a ghost, the opponents show an artificial intelligence that is too routine, not very alert and reactive, with even predictable patrols: it follows that the stealth approach overwhelmingly simplifies the challenge rate , and it is not as satisfying as we would have liked. There are moments in Ghost of Tsushima in which we will be forced to kill the Mongols without leaving a trace, while in others we will have total freedom in choosing the method of action. Decide to follow a particular style Jin's progression will not change in any way: the experience gained with the Technical Points (which we will obtain with the increase in the legend of the protagonist) will always be the same and nothing will prevent us from investing skills in a completely arbitrary way, now in the branch dedicated to the Samurai, now in that of the Spectrum.

In its simplicity, the stealth seemed to us in any case dignified, the son of mechanics somewhat obsolete but not for this reason not very enjoyable. Finally, we must consider that the dynamics of "fear" inflicted on the Mongols with the increase of Jin's fame, which induces opponents to retreat before the protagonist's progress, it mostly works in face-to-face combat, when the enemies observe with their own eyes the cruelty of the protagonist: see the hostile soldiers trembling like a leaf gives a feeling of power quite exciting, which is why, at times, we will be more tempted to act katana in the hand, rather than to hide in the tall grass.

The traveler's story: exploring the island

Under the yoke of the Mongol invasion, the island of Tsushima has become a place as beautiful as it is dangerous. On the back of our faithful horse (of which we will never have to worry), we will travel along the vast expanses of the game world, interrupted occasionally by the assault of some wild animal or by the caravans of invaders ready to take our heads.

Except for some uncertainty in the animations of the steed, which tends to make huge leaps even in the face of small obstacles, the exploration of the island has an epic inspiration not to be underestimated, full of evocative scenarios, dreamy ambient sounds and very suggestive views.

From time to time it will happen to meet some animal-guides, such as foxes and birds, who will accompany us to hidden places, including temples or thermal springs, where to rest and increase Jin's health, perhaps by composing some haiku through a multiple choice minigame . In the midst of bamboo canes to be cut to increase determination and altars to be found to collect some collectibles, Tsushima hides far more than a secret and the most curious will enjoy spending a few hours dedicating themselves exclusively to wandering.

Unfortunately, the element that breaks the pleasantness of the journey is connected to the verticality of the island. Sometimes certain points of interest are positioned on cliffs and promontories, which can only be reached by following a mostly linear route. In fact, Jin cannot climb freely along the rocky coasts, and on the contrary he is forced to find certain handholds to hang on to or clearly visible branches on which to use the grappling hook: this is a somewhat outdated concept, which cripples the taste of exploration and sometimes forces you to make longer laps to reach your destination.

This limitation has its reason for existing when we have to discover the entrance of the Sacred times, placed at the end of a tortuous path in which Sucker Punch tries to replicate some of the playful solutions of a Tomb Raider or an Uncharted. However, this constraint, if extended to the whole setting, ends up becoming quite heavy. To identify the secret points, after unlocking the appropriate upgrades, we can also take advantage of the wind: in the absence of precise indicators, the gusts of air will guide us towards the goal, tickling trees and flowers.

The visual impact is certainly very fascinating, but to select the arrival point we will always have to pause the game and place the marker on the map: in this sense we would have preferred that the exploration flowed in a more fluid and natural way, from the since stopping the gallops to enter the menu inevitably leads to a loss of identification, which weakens the original and bewitching use of the Tsushima wind.

The tales of the island: helping the inhabitants

Jin's goal is to save his people, too at the cost of losing honor. And besides, the island is chock full of inhabitants who need the services of their Lord. Basically, the quest design of the secondary assignments presents a structure that repeats itself to the bitter end in almost every mission and proceeds to find clues, inspect the tracks and the final confrontation with groups of Mongols. The variations are minimal, and often the lines of dialogue are decidedly uninspired.

Of greater value they are optional assignments related to key adventure characters: each Jin ally has its own story which is only rarely intertwined with the main quest. The well-defined personalities of the supporting actors therefore encourage us to dissect their subplots, some of which also present a more refined mission structure compared to those of the campaign. Overall, however, we did not find an assignment that could really stand out for the brilliance and uniqueness of its concept.

A little more original are i Mythical tales, linked to the discovery of a weapon or a legendary technique, which always end with a Duel: we are talking about one-on-one boss fights preceded by cinematic shots, in which to show off our katana mastery in the hand. Some of these battles possess a scenic setting to take your breath away, but in terms of playful mechanics it is simply a bit longer than those faced with the basic enemies of the game. The liberation of the Mongolian outposts and the completion of all the secondary ones within the three parts of which the island is made up doubles the duration of the adventure, which is unlikely to exceed the total forty hours of play.

The tale of flowering meadows: admire Tsushima

Observing the vastness of Tsushima, from the top of a promontory, while the horizon is embraced by the rays of twilight, represents a contemplative moment of rare intensity. Sucker Punch painted a beautiful world, in a riot of colors and pictorial echoes at times entrancing, thanks to an art design that exudes from every pixel all the love for the Japanese imagination. If we stop to admire the moving landscape, Ghost of Tsushima is a joy for the eyes, but the charm begins to ripple, if we go into more detail.

The languages ​​of the SamuraiTo enrich an admirable artistic direction there is a high-caliber soundtrack, lulling in the exploration phases, pressing in the action phases. The same can be said for environmental samples, always punctual and capable of composing an almost impeccable sound context. While dubbing in English defends itself with honor, and Italian dubbing occasionally has some stumbling blocks in expressiveness and acting, the Japanese language remains, in our opinion, the best way to immerse yourself in the best of Sucker Punch's epic.

First of all, in some areas the color saturation is excessive, as well as the use of the fog in the distance: a clever trick for mask some technical uncertainty, depended on a polygonal mass not exactly avant-garde. Where armor and weapons have a maniacal attention to detail, the same does not apply to the models of the characters, including that of the protagonist, at times without a well-implemented facial expression and aggravated by some slightly coarse animation. Fortunately, the general fluidity has always remained fairly stable, despite the massive use of effects, and on PlayStation 4 Pro there is even a double option connected to performance, aimed at maximizing now the frame rate, now the resolution.

Honorable mention then for the Kurosawa mode, which the glance changes radically, using an excellent black and white filter that refers openly to the photographs of the Japanese master's films. It is an undoubtedly pleasant aesthetic solution, if used however in small doses, and above all if used within the exceptional Photo Mode, with which virtual photographers will be able to capture the enchanting landscapes of Tsushima.