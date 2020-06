Putting the country back to work after the coronavirus crisis is the biggest challenge facing the next government, said Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe.

The Minister said that while the new government will face many challenges and objectives, everything is really dependent on employment.

The new government will seek to provide an opportunity and facilitate employers to recover, he said.

Paschal Donohoe argued that the nature and extent of the health crisis that had arisen were not unexpected.

He said it was a big question whether the country’s diverse economy could be properly harnessed in the years ahead.