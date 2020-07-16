Tech NewsLatest newsTop Stories
Get your sight back with the most spectacular astronomical photographs of 2020

By Brian Adam
Every year the Royal Observatory of Greenwich organizes the Insight Astronomy Photographer of the Year, a competition that offers us new and incredible visions of the universe and the objects that are inside it. The competition also offers us, in the most spectacular way possible, sensational and visually spectacular images.

Currently, the competition is now in its twelfth edition and has received 5,200 proposals from photographers in 70 different countries, 600 more voices than last year. Astrophotography bridges the gap between art and science, highlighting the natural beauty of our universe, says competition judge and Royal Observatory Greenwich astronomer Emily Drabek-Maunder. “The aim of the competition is to use these powerful photographs of space to engage the public with the big questions that science is trying to answer.

You can find some of the best photos published at the bottom of this news and, below, you will find the description of the image, so to get an idea of ​​the message the photographer wants to send:

  1. The cave of the wild horse” by Bryony Richards (USA) competing in the Skyscape category.
  2. NGC 2442 in Volans“(the name of the constellation in which the galaxy is located, ed.) by Martin Pugh (Australia) – Competing in the Galaxies category;
  3. Galactic portal” by Marcin Zajac (USA) – Competing in the Skyscapes category;
  4. The Moon and the Fragment” by Mathew Browne (UK) – Competing in the Our Moon category;
  5. The beautiful Persian gulf at night” by Mohammad Sadegh Hayati (Iran) – Competing in the People & Space category;
  6. The eye of the Northern Dragon” by Elena Pakhalyuk (Ukraine) – Competing in the Aurorae category;
  7. The solar system through my telescope” by Vinicius Martins (Brazil) – Competing for the Sir Patrick Moore award for the best newcomer;

If you also want to take a look at the other spectacular photos of the competition, you can do it through this link.

Which photo did you like most?

