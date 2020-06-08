The big scientists are urging the health officials in this state to look for the complete removal of the coronavirus out of the country.

They said the number of cases here had been reduced by 2 months thanks to public sacrifice.

'The public made a big sacrifice in 2 months', the scientists said

'But the opportunity must be taken now to get rid of it all,' said the scientists.

Some countries have made great progress against the virus, including South Korea, New Zealand, Australia, Austria, Greece and Iceland.

For over two weeks now New Zealand has not seen any cases, and has removed restrictions related to the crisis.

The Prime Minister of that country, Jacinta Ardern, acknowledged that other cases are likely to appear again, but that the battle against the crownviris would continue.