Gerry ‘the Monk’ Hutch could resort to cosmetic surgery to avoid arrest after becoming one of Europe’s most wanted men

Gerry “The Monk” Hutch may have to resort to cosmetic surgery to avoid arrest after becoming one of Europe’s most wanted men.

The arch-criminal on the run has already grown a shaggy beard and a mass of long hair in a desperate attempt to conceal his identity.

But even that may not be enough to bypass the facial recognition technology employed at airports and customs posts that can penetrate any costume by measuring the dimensions of a face.

He is now believed to be desperately trying to reach Africa after Gardai obtained a European arrest warrant allowing police from any EU member state to detain him and send him back to Ireland.

In addition to trying to avoid arrest, he is also desperate to stay one step ahead of Daniel Kinahan’s hitmen who have already come close to killing him.

The 57-year-old former gang boss has been a master of disguise, but that might not be enough to escape the attention of the police.

Security systems at many EU airports have been found to have been improved to allow them to identify people wearing face masks.

A security industry expert said identification accuracy reaches, and often exceeds, 90% in situations where only part of the face is visible.

This would render The Monk’s current disguise useless combined with the fact that the Gardai have alerted their European counterparts that their most wanted man has radically changed his appearance and now has a flowing gray beard and hair falls to his length. shoulders.

Hutch is wanted by Irish courts in connection with the 2016 murder of Kinahan’s partner David Byrne.

He was shot and killed after a group, some of whom dressed as Gardai, broke into a boxing weigh-in at the Regency Hotel on February 5, 2016.

This highly organized slaughter quickly turned into the Hutch-Kinahan dispute that has so far claimed 18 lives.

The actual target of the Regency shooting is believed to have been Daniel Kinahan, who attended the event, and has been bent on revenge ever since.

The arrest warrant for Gerry Hutch was issued after the Director of Public Prosecutions decided that gardai had sufficient evidence to charge him with Byrne’s murder. It was reported Thursday that Hutch was spotted in one of its European holes shortly before the order was issued.

Until recently he had been traveling between a secret hideout in the Netherlands and another hideout in Spain where he is understood to own property.

He often travels by road to avoid the use of airports, as there are few or no controls in the EU states that are party to the Schengen Agreement, allowing people to freely cross the borders of each country without a passport.

It is known that he was terrified of being killed or captured by the Kinahan gang, who realizes that he has the ability to stage hits in Europe and beyond.

The murder of the innocent father of three Trevor O’Neill is believed to have “completely scared” Hutch, as he knew he was not safe anywhere and that the Kinahans were capable of pursuing him across the continent.

O’Neill was shot dead in front of his family by gunmen from Kinahan in Mallorca in August 2016.

The target is believed to have been Hutch’s nephew Jonathan, who was on vacation at the same compound and had spoken to O’Neill minutes before he was shot.







El Monje, who managed to stay one step ahead of the law during his criminal career of more than four decades, narrowly escaped being shot to death by one of the cartel’s hitmen in a bar in the Canary Islands. Hitman Eamonn Cumberton was hired by the Kinahans to shoot The Monk in Lanzarote in December 2015, but the criminal wiley spotted him before he could attack and escaped.

The Kinahans are believed to have been so desperate to eliminate The Monk that they offered him Cumberton, who has since been jailed for life for the dispute-related murder of Michael Barr, 200,000 euros for the coup.

Gardai believes that it is only a matter of time before Hutch is arrested somewhere in the EU, but at the same time it is believed that he has access to a hidden pile of cash that could help him start a new life.

If and whenever he is detained, he can agree to return to Dublin or contest the extradition, but that would only be a case of delaying his return. You will find it extremely difficult to travel by plane, especially during the pandemic, when there are so few passengers flying and even with a fake passport, you risk being identified by facial recognition technology.

He is known to be in contact with some family members using fictitious names on social media.

Before the European arrest warrant was announced, an anonymous Twitter account leaked that there were imminent developments in the Regency Hotel investigation, with a “suture” imminent.

But he cannot trust anyone, as he is well aware that the information that led to attempted attacks against him and other members of his family in Europe and the Canaries was provided to the Kinahans by informants in Dublin.

Detectives fear he may try to escape to North Africa by boat, where the European arrest warrant would not apply and where there would be less chance of being identified.

Those who know him say that he would never have imagined being on the run from all the police forces in Europe and from one of the most ruthless cartels on the continent.

Despite a life of crime and being involved in and making millions from some of the most daring armed robberies in the country, The Monk managed to avoid jail. It has been almost 40 years since he was in court.

He previously settled with the Office of Criminal Assets after a judgment of nearly £ IR2million was issued against him, but later came to be seen as a Robin Hood figure among some community members in the northern area of ​​the Dublin city due to his involvement with a local boxing club.

He started a limousine company and seemed to go straight on.

His nephew Gary Hutch, 34, was brutally murdered in front of his apartment in Miraflores on the Costa del Sol in September 2015 by a Kinahan hit man.

The Hutches’ revenge attack the following February resulted in the murder of Byrne at the Regency Hotel in Dublin.

It would eventually lead to The Monk becoming a fugitive and sparking the bloodiest gang feud in the country’s history.