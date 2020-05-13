The British Supreme Court ruled that former Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams was illegally detained when he was interned at Long Kesh Prison in the seventies.

In light of that ruling, the court overturned Gerry Adams’ conviction for trying to escape prison.

He was convicted illegally in that charge because he was first imprisoned illegally, it was said.

The court accepted the arguments of Gerry Adams’ lawyers that it had not been lawfully detained because the then Secretary of State for the North did not examine the case in person as he should by law.

Following the court ruling today, Gerry Adams said the British Government should now review other similar cases.

It is estimated that around 2,000 people were interned in the North in the seventies, most of them Catholics.

The internment was introduced in August 1971 and was officially abolished in December 1975.