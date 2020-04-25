Germany warns its citizens that this summer they will not have holidays in Spain

- Advertisement -

As has happened with the British, Italians or French, the Germans must get the idea that this year they will not be spending their summer holidays very far from home. No, of course, in Spain, and much less in Thailand as a consequence of the coronavirus epidemic, as stated by the Federal Government’s Tourism Commissioner, Thomas Bareiss, in statements to the public chain ZDF. “It is more than unlikely that tourist travel to Spain, Greece or Turkey will resume quickly,” said Bareiss, who commented that EU countries are already studying common concepts and travel standards together to prevent the spread of the virus.

The European Commissioner for the Internal Market, Thierry Breton, yesterday reminded the governments of the bloc that summer is near and will surprise the tourism industry – made up of 90% by SMEs – in a situation of absolute uncertainty and plunged into deep economic crisis. Breton stressed that “tourism is the first European industry” and said that to recover it will require “a very solid plan” and urgently because “summer is coming and the season is decisive.”

The situation will be very similar in job posting due to limitations between countries

In the case of Spain, German tourism adds about 11 million people a year, 7 fewer than the flow of British visitors represents, which this summer also does not seem to be regulars on the coasts of Levante or Andalusia. The ambassador of the United Kingdom in Madrid, Hugh Elliot, warned in statements to the media on Thursday that his compatriots “will return to Spain” to enjoy their leisure, but “not in the coming months.” Apart from the general restrictions on movement, Elliot considers that “caution” and “fear” will be fixed in the minds of the population.

The same goes for business trips. Thomas Bareiss highlighted that intercontinental movements are even more complicated and will be almost impossible to carry out in the coming months due to the prohibitions and closings of borders and airports that govern many countries on other continents. The German commissioner advised citizens to get used to the idea that this summer they will be able to do as much national tourism.

Digital protests

Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn stressed yesterday the “lurking risks” due to the coronavirus pandemic. In his opinion, an “uncertain and insecure situation” reigns, although the dynamics of infections have managed to be slowed down in Germany, the conservative politician told a morning newscast. The country yesterday exceeded the threshold of 150,000 infections due to an epidemic that already leaves more than 5,300 deaths, according to the balance of the Robert Koch Institute. There were 2,337 new cases, representing a slight decrease compared to infections discovered the previous day.

Spahn stressed that the smart mobile application aimed at detecting possible new contagion chains will be decisive on the road to a “new daily normality”.

In the face of the current crisis, a “pragmatic approach” will be necessary with regard to data protection and the right to privacy of individuals. In fact, groups of digital defenders of individual rights have warned against the introduction of an application that accumulates information centrally in a letter sent by six organizations to the Government.