Friday, April 17, 2020
Germany to open shops on Monday and schools on May 4

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
Germany to open shops on Monday and schools on May 4

Mural in tribute to health personnel in Hamm. / EFE<img src = "https://intallaght.ie/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/img_5e977bdee6262.jpg” alt=”Mural in tribute to health personnel in Hamm. “>
Mural in tribute to health personnel in Hamm. / EFE

The mandatory safety distance will continue until the next day 3 and stadiums, cinemas and events will not work before August 31

Germany will try to gradually return to normal starting next week. Then, and under a series of hygienic conditions, you can reopen a large part of the trade, while the school year will restart on May 4 staggered. However, social contact restrictions and the obligation to maintain a minimum distance of one and a half meters from other people are maintained.

The German authorities further urge the use of face masks on public transport and when shopping. At the end of a videoconference with the heads of government of the 16 federal states, the federal chancellor, Angela Merkel, stressed that this will be possible thanks to the discipline of citizens and the fact that the numbers of coronavirus infections seem to refer, to the time that the health system has not been overwhelmed at any time.

SCHOOL RETURN:

Basic.

Classes will resume with the last basic courses and the last high school, which are the ones that face the most decisive exams. Then the centers will be opened to the rest of the students.

Program.

Until the 29th the 16 federal states will have to present a program to reduce classes to no more than 15 students. You also have to prepare school transportation.

But all of it "It is but a fragile partial success", warned Merkel, who stressed that the room for maneuver is very limited and, although the intentions are good, it is necessary to act with extreme caution to avoid a flare-up of the epidemic. Recalling that there is no specific vaccine or medicine against Covid-19, the chancellor stressed that "We must ensure the successes we have achieved" and stressed that the objective of the measures adopted now is "to enable more public life but with small steps." The chancellor and regional prime ministers will meet again on April 30 and then in 14-day periods.

The agreement maintains the ban on holding large events until at least August 31, veto that affects churches and other religious temples, but also theaters, cinemas and sports stadiums. Although it is expected that they will be extended even further, the rules that require distance from other people remain at least until May 3. On public roads it is only allowed circulate in pairs and with people residing in the same household. Citizens should continue to forgo private visits and trips. But they authorize the opening from next Monday of shops with a surface less than 800 square meters with the fulfillment of a series of hygienic conditions. The same will happen with hairdressers from May 4.

The running of the bulls and the children

Car dealers, bicycle shops and bookstores may open regardless of their surface, but all shops are required to avoid crowds and organize neat queues at your doorstep. Although they did not dictate the obligation to wear face masks on the street, the federal chancellor and regional leaders urged the population to use them in public transport and supermarkets. Hairdressers may not have clients waiting on the premises and their staff must wear a mask and protective clothing.

Merkel stressed that the opening of educational centers will take place "With extreme caution and step by step". After acknowledging the difficult and complicated situation of many parents due to the imprisonment of minors in their homes, the chancellor claimed to know that "this discussion is followed by many people in Germany."

