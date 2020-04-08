Germany performs a million tests of the Covid-19 and 90% is negative <img src = "https://intallaght.ie/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/1586374980.jpg” alt=”Berliners enjoyed fine weather on Wednesday in the Tempelhofer Feld park, the city's old airport.”> Berliners enjoyed fine weather on Wednesday in the Tempelhofer Feld park, the city's old airport. / EFE German health authorities have recorded 107,663 infections and 2,0116 deaths since the start of the crisis

Medical analysis centers have carried out more than a million coronavirus tests in Germany, of which more than 90% have given a negative result, Hanno Kautz, spokesman for the federal Ministry of Health, said yesterday in Berlin. Kautz cautioned, however, that this figure is not representative of the number of people who have undergone tests to detect the virus Covid-19, as some have undergone the same test twice and up to three times. The tests are carried out by hospitals and clinics, public health services and medical consultations for subsequent analysis in laboratories throughout the country. The German health authorities are currently carrying out more than 300,000 tests a week to find out the extent of the infections and aim to increase that number shortly to half a million and even a million weekly before the end of April.

A million tests in a population like the German one (83 million inhabitants in an area of ​​357,578 square kilometers) means 10.02 test per thousand people, one of the highest rates in the world, according to the figures published by the different health authorities. Among the countries that have carried out the most tests in relation to their population are Iceland (81.23 per thousand inhabitants), Norway (20.42), Switzerland (18.74), Austria (13.12), Australia (12.24) and South Korea (9.06).

Many industrialized countries are between three and eight tests per thousand inhabitants. In some developing economies the rate is below one. According to experts, the number of tests carried out is one of the factors in order to control the spread of the pandemic.

In the last twenty-four hours, Germany reached 107,663 coronavirus infections and 2,016 deaths, according to figures recorded by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the competent center for epidemiology in the country. Germany is the fifth with the most infections behind the United States, Spain, Italy and France. RKI noted that the most affected states are Bavaria with 27,564 infected, North Rhine-Westphalia (20,929) and Baden-Württemberg (20,680).

Masks

One of the agreed measures to stop infections is the use of masks. The Executive explained that Germany will receive 40 million masks on five weekly flights operated by Germany's largest airline, Lufthansa, with passenger devices underused by the restrictions.

In addition, Justice has unveiled in recent hours a vast scam around the failed supply of 10 million protective masks worth about fifteen million euros to the regional state of North Rhine-Westphalia, as reported by the Traunstein Prosecutor's Office.

On the other hand, the Federal Foreign Ministry announced that the number of patients with coronavirus from other European countries who have been urgently transferred to Germany for its treatment in German hospitals it already amounts to 220. 130 of them come from France, 44 from Italy and 46 from Holland. A ministerial spokesman said that German hospitals are ready to welcome 60 more European patients, in whose countries of origin the health system is overwhelmed by the epidemic.