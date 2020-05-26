Geolocate us with 1 meter of precision, a 5G risk?

5G mobile technology is the next evolution of telephony. After 4G brought more speed, this new technology promises even more, although its true importance will reside in aspects such as latency or the ability to house many more devices. However, it will also be much more precise when it comes to locating us. At the moment, there is talk of an accuracy of 1 meter for geolocation. This can have many advantages, but it also involves risks if the data is not processed properly. Now the Spanish Agency for Data Protection (AEPD) has issued a report in this regard.

Multi-gigabyte speeds, latencies below 10ms, many more devices connected simultaneously, private networks, lower frequencies with the release of 700 MHz, geolocation more precise… There are many advantages that 5G promises to bring us. The problem is that, like any other technological advance, it creates a series of challenges or risks that must be regulated or controlled.

AEPD and 5G

5G will be a revolution in all aspects, which could put users’ privacy at risk. This follows from the AEPD document “Introduction to 5G technologies and their privacy risks” that talks about the geolocation capacity of 5G. This is estimated at accuracy less than one meter and in three dimensions, contrasting with up to 50 meters of current 4G networks.

Therefore, they believe that the threat to privacy is very different from the situation of 2007 since now “the preservation of geolocation information is not comparable to what can be assumed in a scenario in which 5G networks have been deployed.” Until now, the law has required locating users with an accuracy of between 100 and 300 meters off-plan, but all of this must be re-regulated with the new technology.

“All data from public or private networks could end up using 5G communication infrastructures, and linking this to the increase in connected devices suggests that in practice, all people will be users of this network and all devices will be connected,” says the report.

This is something that brings many advantages, being able to automate processes, but it can also allow obtaining too much user data from companies that control networks. The AEPD believes that with 5G, the data will “pass” through more hands that actually.

For all these reasons, this body urges the government of our country to “adapt the regulations to establish adequate guarantees for the treatment of new traffic information and, above all, in relation to its conservation”.