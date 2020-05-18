Gears Tactics: Review of the new Microsoft strategy game

Less than a year after the excellent Gears 5, we went back to slaughter locusts on Sera, but this time we took it easy; no more third person, no more frantic shots and recharges calculated per millisecond, only a very long game of chess against the damned worms. Gears Tactics was presented to us as a sort of spin-off of the main saga: it seemed almost a minor title, created to satisfy a specific user, the one that generally has a nice PC on the desk and is not afraid of strategic . As the trailers came out, however, the project developed by Splash Damage together with the guys from The Coalition seemed bigger and better, and above all visually spectacular, to the point that even the general public began to desire it, even on consoles. Then came the bomb: "Gears Tactics will be included in the pc game pass", and nobody has taken it out of his head ever since, we first.

For those familiar with the main chapters it will be like going home: the sound of the metal armor that crashes against the concrete, the noise of the Lancer chainsaw and of course also the hypertrophic biceps of the COG, only this time it is all coordinated with the millimeter precision of the turn-based combat typical of an Xcom. Gears Tactics in fact takes up the entire play structure of Firaxis' masterpiece (without making it a mystery), and with this test he realizes his vision of the strategic genre, speeding up some management procedures and at the same time adding a narration that has nothing to envy to the chapters main series. With these premises, the title published by Xbox Game Studios could easily aspire to the crown, as in fact it seems clear after a few hours of play, yet, having completed the campaign, we must admit that everything did not go as we wanted. The fault is mainly of some naivety linked to the balance, on which, however, one could easily postpone if it were not for a certain repetitiveness that begins to get heavy in the second part of the adventure. However, Gears Tactics remains a noteworthy, impressive production, capable of captivating even those who are not really such a veteran.

It is not a country for Battiterra

Gears Tactics it is not content to go for a simple spin-off, wants to be something more, and in fact it puts into play a narration that has all the trappings of a triple A, with a direction that stands on the levels of the main series.

It is a linear script, however based on an equally simple story, and yet the story is characterized by a high number of cutscenes – all well-kept – where there are a handful of new heroes and some well-known faces. The story is set twelve years before the events of the first Gears of War, therefore it is to be considered in all respects a canonical prequel. Gabe "machine park" Diaz is a mechanic who has had enough of the conflict, and especially of the military bureaucracy: when the war became guerrilla he retired to the back of his workshop, but one day he was tracked down by veteran Sid Redburn, and he is forced to take his Lancer again. Together the two will face the threat of Ukkon, a hierarch scientist of the locusts who with the help of genetics has fun creating new abominations for war purposes, much bigger than a Brumak.

Gabe and Sid will therefore have to turn resistance into an army and go on the offensive, trying to cope with the numerous losses and internal disagreements. Starting from this pretext, the authors created a plot "on the road", which sees our heroes traveling around the provinces of Sera constantly looking for war resources and new recruits to add to the COG caravan. The path to salvation is divided into three main acts, touches different locations and tries to set up even a couple of twists and some interesting revelations, even if sometimes a little too much phone call.

In any case, the greatest merit of the production is precisely the direction, above all for its unequivocal ability to recreate once again the Hollywood rhythms that made the saga great, and in a strategic like this it is not a trivial matter.

Also notable is the sound design and the Italian dubbing, always perfectly in line with the high standards of the series, as well as the actor's interpretation of the protagonists, further magnified by a state-of-the-art Unreal Engine 4. In short, even if the storytelling appears somewhat simple, the result is undoubtedly spectacular: a great story of the "war", made of fiercely American testosterone and bullets dancing on the field, framed by the unmistakable atmosphere of Gears of War. Even just for this "prestigious packaging", Xbox Game Studios deserves a medal, and those in possession of a Game Pass and a PC have no excuse for not jumping into battle.

One against a hundred

When it comes to gameplay, the matter is somewhat simple: Gears Tactics fully resumes the legacy left by XCOM starting from the "top-down" free view, as well as the progression of the troops, the turn-based structure and of course also the entire percentage system. The formula also proposes a perfect transposition of the iconic "magnetic hook" roofing system, so much so that the transition from Gears of War to the chessboard is practically painless, as if it had been imagined from the outset for this purpose.

The foundations are therefore very solid and everything works wonderfully, with the contribution of an excellent interface, always understandable and captivating. Although the base remains unchanged, however, Splash Damage and The Coalition have felt the need to personalize the experience, and to do so they thought to touch up some balance, and even in this case the operation was successful. It is mainly the numerical relationship between enemy units and friends: if in XCOM the clashes are quite "on a par", with some more advantages obviously in favor of the opponents, in Gears Tactics the situation changes drastically, resulting in a clear numerical inferiority for Gabe and his.

In each mission we will be able to deploy a maximum of four units, chosen more or less freely between heroes and recruits, while on the other side we will face hordes and hordes of enemies, with a ratio that is often 1 to 10, and in some even more cases. One always has the impression of fighting a pitched battle, just like in Gears of War, but this also means that locusts are generally weaker than humans. Many enemy units can be blown away with a burst of Lancer, others with a simple blow of the Snub gun, but all of them certainly don't do fireworks in terms of AI.

Quantity wins over qualityin short, but for us it was not a point against, indeed, because in doing so the entrenchment has a completely different flavor, and you find yourself really appreciating the value of each barricade. As a consequence, the pace of the battles also becomes peculiar and very different from that of Firaxis, and more importantly, the level of challenge never seems to be affected.

Going forward in the campaign, in fact, even more shrewd enemies like the Theron or other armored ones like the Boomers emerge, while on the culmination of each act there are rather demanding boss fights, characterized by the presence of giant monsters and particular rules, capable of make veterans sweat too. The ranks of the enemy are therefore quite varied and well characterized, in addition the maps are huge and extremely complex, as well as literally dotted with gradients, obstacles and destructible debris.

War in the time of the locusts

The progression of the characters, fundamental in a strategic, is another aspect that the development team has managed quite well. Both the heroes and the simple recruits will have a large skill tree at their disposal, which changes completely according to the class.

There are avant-gardes like Sid, who focus everything on medium-range damage, intimidating tactics and self-recovery of life points, but there are also supports like Gabe, who instead of grenades use healing Stim and can spur on their companions with abilities that grant additional action points. There are also snipers, perfect on the long haul, or machine gunners with their barrage gatlings, but we do not hide that our favorite is the scout class, certainly the most technical of all: evading enemy lookouts thanks to invisibility is always it was our "guilty pleasure", but other than that, training a good ghost means first of all to play with cunning, and with this you can overthrow even the worst of matches. From the point of view of variety, nothing to complain: the five classes are complete and perfectly complementary to each other, and the huge number of skills available allows you to truly customize each soldier, making him truly unique.

As you may have guessed, the real problem of Gears Tactics does not lie in the concept, how much in its structure, and it is precisely here that the painful keys of production are touched: the campaign lasts about thirty hours, which would be more than enough, if it were not for about halfway through the second act, things start to get repetitive. This happens when the main missions are joined by the secondary ones, which can be categorized into three main categories: for example, there are the control missions, where the team must be divided in order to supervise certain positions and resist until resources are obtained, or 'is another (our favorite) where you have to continuously advance and collect the supply boxes, at the same time killing enemies without losing your pace, otherwise you end up under the bombs of the Nemacyst.

Pimp My COGCustomizing your fighters isn't just a right, it's a duty, and Gears Tactics knows this well. Whether it's the protagonists or the simple recruits who ran away from home, the strategic game signed by Xbox Game Studios will satisfy your every desire for personalization, guaranteed: the armor is a true cult in Gears of War, and in this case we can play at will with the individual pieces, creating a huge number of combinations. Torso, legs and head complete with separate accessories, and each of these can be painted on two levels, as well as enriched by one of the dozens of metal finishes available. There are even sub-armor, such as tank tops, t-shirts and Thrashball shirts, and obviously there is also a long list of facial customizations: hair, beard, scars, earrings, bandages and bandanas, and then again hats, glasses, tattoos and so on. Someone could say that it is only frivolity, that one should not waste too much time on cosmetic elements, but why simply go to war when you can go there in style?

There is also the variant in which human soldiers must be freed from the torture cocoons, and once we are back home we can obviously enroll them in our army. Here, the basic ideas are good and they work, too bad that after a while they all end up looking alike, and the only element that really creates difference are the malus that are imposed on our party. However, these are not too elegant findings, such as the highly weakened magazines or the precision of the locusts that is suddenly increased tenfold, and in all this the maps begin to repeat themselves almost integrally. The difficulty rears up suddenly even at an intermediate level, and if on the one hand this pleases us, on the other it is impossible not to perceive a certain underlying artificiality, and perhaps even a little laziness.

Also tell us that these missions are mandatory and there is no way around them; the macro-management part of XCOM 2, in fact, the one in which we could choose the order in which to take on the tasks, is reduced to the bone, and so after each main mission we will inevitably touch two or more secondary missions.

Moreover, there are also no manual saves, therefore you must necessarily go through the checkpoints that are assigned to us arbitrarily by the game, ergo most of the time it is better to restart the whole operation. Linearity in itself is not a problem at all, but the scarce variety combined with the methodical reiteration of the same routine cannot fail to weigh on the overall experience. It's a shame, because the development team has certainly demonstrated its ability to do it, and to achieve excellence it would have been enough just a little more freedom, or at the limit, even a few hours of play less …

Spin-Off to whom?

We are not used to seeing such graphics in a strategic one, that's for sure. Xcom 2 certainly makes a good impression, and even Mutant: Year Zero has made us fall in love with its peculiar style and realistic lighting, but when the Coalition takes the field, you know, there is none for anyone. Gears Tactics it is first of all spectacular to see, and the camera from above only increases the wonder effect triggered by its vast game maps.

The quantity and quality of the polygons is impressive, and every time the shot moves behind one of the characters, perhaps to emphasize a kill, it really seems to be in a main chapter of the series. Particles and lights are always on stellar levels, and the bullets and grenades even leave different (and very detailed) craters depending on the surfaces; there is also the destructibility and physics of some objects, such as boxes, stones and debris that roll as we pass.

We would like to tell you that these are our favorite details, but how can we forget about the hyperviolent dismemberments of the locusts, which can literally be made into a thousand pieces depending on the type of damage. Beheadings, severed limbs and impalements merge into a valtzer of blood and screams, perfectly taken up by the bloody directing typical of the series, which certainly has no problem getting into the fray.

There is not a misplaced texture, nor a sharp edge that escaped polishing: everything is ordered with meticulous care, and perhaps the only mischief is represented by that short pop-up effect present at the beginning of the missions, which, however, we forgot with pleasure in the face of a good scalability of the settings and the majesty of the ultra-maxato 4K. Even today, fourteen years later, the art direction of Gears of War is something memorable, and the new locations in this chapter are no different. From the Liberty-style roofs of the capitals to the "Persian" villages of the provinces, all the power of one of the best video game imaginaries ever emerges, capable of offering a unique and fascinating atmosphere. So much so that sometimes we would just like to care about the locusts, sit sheer on the cliff and look in silence at the rough sea below us …