Gary Gannon from Dublin Central has been appointed Gaeltacht spokesman by the Social Democrats

Gary Gannon from Dublin has been appointed Gaeltacht and Irish language spokesperson for the Social Democrats.

Gannon was a councilor on Dublin City Council for the Glasnevin and Cabra area before being elected TD in the last election.

The TD has also been appointed spokesperson for education, social protection, media, tourism, arts and culture.

Last week, appointed Jack Chambers as minister of state for the Gaeltacht.

Chambers is a Fianna Fáil TD from Dublin West and Catherine Martin, deputy leader of the Green Party and Minister for Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport and the Gaeltacht, was elected in Dublin-Rathdown.

South-Central Dublin is the constituency of Sinn Féin's Irish and Gaeltacht spokesperson, Aengus Ó Snodaigh,

Marie Sherlock, a Senator from Dublin appointed Gaeltacht spokesperson by the Labor Party.

The Senator was appointed spokesperson for employment, media, arts, culture and the Gaeltacht last week and is also a party shepherd in the Senate.

The Green Party announced in May that the county spokesman and well-known Gael Peter Kavanagh was their Gaeltacht spokesman. Kavanagh stood in this year's general election in Dublin Mid-West.

Dónall Ó Cnáimhsí, the Language Planning Officer for the Gaoth Dobhair area, said that it is "a matter of great concern and frustration" that all the major parties have been put in charge of the Gaeltacht by politicians from Dublin.