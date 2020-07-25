Garmin, worldwide device problems: blame for a ransomware attack

Problems for Garmin devices, who remained offline for almost a day after the company was hit by a ransomware attack. The company confirmed problems for wearable devices, Garmin apps and the call centre 20 hours ago.

In a release posted on Twitter and the Garmin Connect website, the company said that “we are experiencing an outage affecting the Garmin and Garmin Connect website. This problem also affects our call centres and at the moment we are unable to receive calls, emails and respond to online chat“.

According to reports from ZNET, the manufacturer would have been forced to temporarily suspend services after a ransomware attack which blocked some systems on the internal network. Garmin for its part has not confirmed the attack, but the same site has pointed out that various employees on Twitter have confirmed that the culprit is the WastedLocker ransomware.

But that’s not all, because Garmin would have informed employees of factories in Taiwan that the plants will be stopped for two days, to allow technicians to solve the problem.

Let us know through the comments section if you too have encountered the same problems or if you have not noticed them. The situation should be under resolution.