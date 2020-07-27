Tech News


Garmin: services restored after almost three days of down

By Brian Adam
Garmin: services restored after almost three days of down

After nearly three days of malfunctions, Garmin services are finally back on track. There company has in fact restored Garmin Connect, which had been disabled due to a ransomware attack that had literally taken the company hostage.

From this morning Garmin Connect, the service that allows runners, swimmers and athletes to monitor their performance, is active again and able to synchronize data.

The news was given by The Verge, which also cites numerous reports received on Twitter from users all over the world, who are celebrating the awakening of services after three days of down.

In a series of questions and answers posted on its website, Garmin wanted to reassure users, where it said that “there is no indication that the outage has affected your data, including activities, payments or other personal information“, and specified that”the activity data collected by Garmin devices during the interruption are stored on them and will be displayed in Garmin Connect at the next synchronization“.

Let us know if you are also registering Garmin Connect’s return to normal or not. Likely that the company is slowly restoring everything, but the end of the tunnel seems really close.

