Gardai withdraws child rescue alert when 14-year-old Svetlana Murphy is found safe and sound in Belfast

A Child Rescue Ireland alert issued for a 14-year-old girl from Co Louth was removed after she was found safe and sound.

Svetlana Murphy of Blackrock has been found in Belfast, Northern Ireland and is safely in the custody of the PSNI.

He is expected to be reunited with his family tonight and an 18-year-old has been arrested in connection with the search for the teenager.

Gardai thanked the public for their help in discovering Svetlana’s whereabouts and said that no further action is required.

A garda spokeswoman said: “The Child Rescue Alert in Ireland (CRI) has now been withdrawn.

“Svetlana Murphy has been safely and safely located in the Belfast area. She is in the safe custody of the Northern Ireland Police Service and will be reunited with her family tonight.

“An 18-year-old has been arrested by the Northern Ireland Police Service and is currently in custody.

“An Garda Síochána does not provide further information.

“An Garda Síochána calls for the family’s privacy to be respected at this time.”

Via | Dublin live
