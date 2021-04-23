Gardai warns of gatherings and parking when Met Eireann says the sun will shine this weekend in Dublin

As the sun shines and a good weekend looms for Dublin, gardai has reminded the public that it is important to stay safe as Level 5 restrictions remain in effect.

So far more than 3,600 fines have been issued to people hosting or attending a house party or indoor gathering.

Although almost 15 thousand fines have been issued for non-essential travel.

This weekend gardai will continue high visibility patrols in public services, parks and places of beauty and will remind the public that illegal parking in such places is a danger to health and safety. It can result in cars being towed and impounded.

To date, An Garda Síochána has issued approximately 20,566 fines for Covid-19 across the range of all COVID-19 violations.

At the close of operations yesterday (April 22, 2021) the following number of fines had been registered:

• € 14,730 100 fines for non-essential trips

• € 1,253 500 fines for non-essential trips to airports / ports – the total number of € 100 and € 500 fines for non-essential trips to airports / ports is 1,628

• € 745 500 fine for organizing a house party and € 2,918 150 fine for attending a house party

• 378 fines of € 80 each for not covering the face

• 405 fines of € 100 for non-essential trips of people who do not habitually reside in the State

Deputy Commissioner for Police and Security Anne Marie McMahon said: “The vast majority of people continue to comply with public health regulations. This is making a positive difference in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

“However, we still have to be vigilant and keep doing the right things.

“With a good weather forecast this weekend, we ask that people continue to enjoy the outdoors responsibly. Please limit your social contacts. Please do not gather in large groups. Please do not attend. to parties or meetings that take place inside or outside “