An Garda Síochána is due to begin supervising pubs nationally from this afternoon onwards to ensure that they are complying with rules on the prevention of the spread of coronary virus.

Concerns have been expressed by the public and business representatives that the rules are not being adhered to properly in certain pubs since they reopened at the beginning of this week.

A code will be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions for any center allegedly in breach of the rules.