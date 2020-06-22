Latest news
Gardaí seek information on the case of a 35-year-old Gaeltacht woman who has gone undetected

By Brian Adam
Barbara Walsh, of whom she had seven children, passed away unannounced at a party at her home in Carna on 22 June 1985

35 years since Barbara Walsh passed away unannounced from her home in Conamara, the Gardaí have requested the public to provide any information they may have about the case.

Barbara Walsh, who had seven children, passed away unannounced at a party at her home in Carna in June 1985 and has not been seen since.

The case will be discussed on Prime Time on RTÉ tonight.

Detective Sergeant in charge of the investigation Colm Mac Donnchadha says that the Carna people are a "close Gaeltacht community" and that the Gardaí believe that there may be people with knowledge who could be of assistance.

"We know very well that we are living in a very different era from 1985 and over time people may be more comfortable sharing information with us," said Detective Sergeant.

Barbara Walsh's brother, Páraic Lydon, and her daughter Katherine Connolly are also urging anyone with information to share this knowledge.

Barbara Walsh and her husband, Barbara Walsh, had seven children and lived in Rusheen Mainia about four kilometers from Carna. On June 22, 1985 they had a party in their house with friends and family.

Those attending the party that night included two Gardaí.

On 29 June 1985, the Gardaí were alerted to the fact that Barbara Walsh was missing and the story was not given much media attention until several months later because there was an announcement that she would return home.

MacDara Walsh, the husband of Barbara, who later raised their children, died in 2007.

There was no final result of that inquiry 32 years ago. The inquiry resumed in the summer of 2015 and the locals and party attendees were questioned in the house.

The investigation involved a Garda subdivision unit diving near Mainin Restaurant in Carna in Connemara.

The Gardaí have investigated 112 different aspects of the case since the investigation resumed in January 2015 and almost 60 people were interviewed.

