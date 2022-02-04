Gardaí are warning the public to “think before you click” as they report a 370% increase in fraud phone calls, texts and emails last year, compared to 2020.

They say people should be wary of unsolicited phone calls, emails and texts as vishing (fraud phone calls), smishing (fraud texts) and phishing (fraud emails) are becoming increasingly prevalent, while overall fraud offences increased by 111% in 2021.

Gardaí warn that the most prevalent frauds purport to be from a person’s bank, or other financial institution, where they are invited to click a link which leads to a cloned website, subsequently looking for the person’s PIN.

Personal data such as address, date of birth, or PPS number, can also be requested as part of online scams to steal personal or financial information, gardaí said.

People are warned never give away personal data such as bank account details, PIN numbers, credit card numbers, passwords, one time codes, PPS numbers and Eircodes.

Gardaí have said that victims of fraud need to change their passwords immediately and report the matter to their bank as well as to An Garda Síochána.

People are warned that clicking on links in fraud texts can lead the user to cloned websites

They cited a case in May 2020, in which gardaí received a report following a fraudulent Bank Text Alert Scam that an injured party had €10,000 removed from their account.

The fraud was reported quickly and detectives working with the bank were able to reimburse the injured party.

An investigation under the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering & Terrorist Financing) Act 2010 later identified a suspect bank account. Its holder was convicted before Trim Circuit Court in January 2022.

Gardaí urge anyone who has been a victim of this type of fraud to act quickly and change passwords, PIN codes, seek a recall from their bank and report the matter to An Garda Síochána.

An Garda Síochána’s advice to the public is as follows:

Vishing – Calls

– Be wary of cold calls received. Ask the caller their name, their phone number and if you are concerned, hang up and ring your bank / service provider from a number advertised in a phone book, on your bill or from a verified search engine.

– Just because the number looks Irish does not mean it is coming from the country.

– Never act on advice received or instructions from a cold caller, such as to download an app.

– Never give away personal data like bank account details, PIN numbers, credit card numbers, passwords, one time codes, PPS numbers or Eircodes.

– Be aware that State bodies including the Revenue Commissioners will not ring you to advise that you are under investigation.

– Do not transfer money in any way.

– Before taking any action, seek advice from a trusted person.

Smishing – Texts

– Be wary of such texts, even if they are contained within the thread of previous genuine texts from banks.

– Never click on links; By doing so you are accessing cloned websites.

– If you are expecting a delivery and receive such a text, be very careful.

– Banking institutions will never send a text containing a link.

– An Garda Síochána advise people not to respond to such texts, but to take screenshots of the texts received and delete them and report to the bank or relevant company and local Garda station.

Phishing Emails

– Do not open an email attachment until you are certain it is legitimate.

– Hover over any hyperlinks so you know where they lead to before you click (or go directly to the source).

– Beware of requests for personal or financial details or requests to reset passwords.

– Delete any suspicious emails, block the sender and do not forward the email to anyone else.

– Do not store passwords on your browser.

– Avoid using personal or untrusted removable devices (such as phones, tablets, iPods, SD Cards) on office systems.

– Beware of generic, impersonal greetings, such as “Dear Friend” or poor spelling and grammar.

– Check the displayed name against the actual email.

– Limit what you share online as cybercriminals can use information you post online to learn how to gain your trust.

– Stay updated with security policies and best practices.