Gardai Issues Warning As Scammers Use HSE Hack To Scam People With Calls And Texts

Gardai has issued a warning to the public as scammers continue to use the HSE hack to scam people with calls and texts.

The Garda National Cyber ​​Crimes Office continues its criminal investigation into the cyber attack on the HSE.

No personal data or records have been confirmed to have been leaked, but Gardai said it is likely and would be a feature of these attacks.

An Garda Síochána, the HSE, the Department of Social Welfare or other state agencies have said that they will not call anyone looking for personal information such as date of birth, PPS numbers or bank account details.

And gardai is encouraging people who may be victims of related cybercrimes, in particular the recent HSE criminal cyber attack, to report.

Common email, text message, and phone call fraud and scam concerns include:

• Underpayment / overpayment for some goods or services

• Eligibility for a refund or welfare payment

• Be investigated in connection with criminal activity.

• Possible leakage of personal information

Anonymous online scammers use automated phone calls, text messages, and emails with generalized information to reach random people.

And today’s automated phone call scams may appear to be from official numbers.

Anyone with a question about the legitimacy of a call can verify the legitimacy of the caller by hanging up the call and then contacting through a publicly advertised number.

Gardai advises the public not to interact with the caller, press 1, etc., click any link in emails or text messages, download remote access applications / software, or send money to them.

A Garda spokeswoman said: “Anonymous online scammers use widely distributed electronic means to contact random people, ie automated phone calls, text messages and emails with generalized information.

“These communications do not use any unique personal information, but are based on current fear and concern among members of the public.

“Today’s automated phone call scams may appear to emanate from official / authentic numbers and have included state offices, allegedly including Garda Síochána numbers.

“If you interact with these callers, during a conversation they can get information from you and then use that information to suggest that they already had it, gaining their trust.

“You can verify the legitimacy of the caller by ending the call and then contacting a publicly advertised number for that organization / agency / company, directly dialed by yourself, DO NOT redial a number.”