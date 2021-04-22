Gardai Issues Warning About Scammers Posing As Officials To Try To Obtain Personal Information

Gardai issued a warning to the public after being alerted to scammers posing as officers in an attempt to obtain a personal illness.

The scammers are calling people from a number similar to the Garda Confidential Line.

The fake cops then say they are investigating fraudulent activity or a crime and require personal data such as bank or PPS numbers to advance the investigation.

The phone call comes from 0-1800-666-111. The actual number for the Garda confidential line is 1800-666-111 and it does not make outgoing calls.

In another scam, a person or an automated message tells people that there is an arrest warrant or a fine and, to avoid further action, they are asked to make a payment.

Crime Prevention Officer Sgt.Brian McSweeney said: “Gardaí will never contact you out of the blue on the phone and ask for your bank account details. If you get a cold call from someone who says they are a member of An Garda Síochána and you are looking for bank details or your PPS number, ask them for their credentials and call your Garda station to verify.

“Don’t call a number given to you as that Garda station. Go to the Garda website and find the station’s phone number.

“While scammers can change their stories or methods, their goal is always the same: they want access to your confidential information.

“Never give out your information, whether by phone, text or email.”

