Gardai issues a request for help to locate a missing teenager in Dublin

Gardai has asked for help locating missing Dublin teenager Craig Kelly O’Brien.

The 17-year-old has been missing from Malahide since Monday, April 19.

Craig is described as 5 ‘8 “tall, with a slim build. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

It is not known what Craig was wearing when he disappeared.

A Garda spokeswoman said: “Anyone with information on Craig’s whereabouts should contact the Coolock Garda station at 01 666 4200, the confidential Garda line at 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”